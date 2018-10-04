

This sentiment is awfully common. “Mary Bazel has given up on Rep. Mike Coffman. The 70-year-old retired civilian staffer at the Defense Department is a registered Democrat in suburban Denver who prides herself on not blindly voting for her party. She’s regularly voted for Coffman, welcoming his moderate stance on immigration and his military service record. But Coffman’s streak with Bazel has run out thanks to President Donald Trump. The congressman may differ with Trump sometimes, but Bazel yearns for Democrats to control the House so they can launch investigations and provide a check on the president.”

More proof that Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s awful screed hurt him: “[Forty-five] percent of Americans said they now believe Ford, up from 32 percent before last week’s Senate hearing. In contrast, 33 percent said they now believe Kavanaugh, a federal judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, up from 26 percent before his testimony on Capitol Hill.”

Delving into years of alleged tax fraud will be awfully hard for Democrats to pass up. “The Senate should most certainly be investigating this potential tax fraud and evasion,” says Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

If your job is so awful you have to defend your boss mocking a sex-crimes victim, it’s time to quit. “The White House on Wednesday stood by President Donald Trump’s mocking impression of Christine Blasey Ford, with press secretary Sarah Sanders defending it as ‘stating the facts.’ She also accused Senate Democrats of ‘exploiting’ her, even as key Republican senators admonished Trump over his comments.”

This is awfully bad news for Trump if the statute of limitations has not run on civil actions. “Contrary to Trump’s assertion over the years that he is a self-made billionaire, based on a crafted vision of himself as building a $10 billion empire out of a $1 million loan from his father, the president inherited ‘at least $413 million from his father’s real estate empire, starting when he was a toddler and continuing to this day,’ according to the Times’ investigation. . . . In response to the Times report, the New York State Tax Department announced Tuesday that it is reviewing the allegations, possibly including tax fraud schemes, and ‘vigorously pursuing all appropriate avenues of investigation,’ according to officials.”

After insisting on an FBI investigation, she would look awful if she voted to confirm after a truncated inquiry. “The nomination fight over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is testing the independent streaks of several moderate senators, including Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski whose extraordinary, write-in re-election victory eight years ago has left her less shackled to the party hierarchy. Ms. Murkowski this week dismissed demands to act quickly on the nomination.”

This would be an awful shame if Trump’s NAFTA 2.0 made the economy less productive. “It seems the consensus is that the New NAFTA doesn’t change a whole lot. (One GOP senator ballparked it at 95 percent the same.) But the bits that did change may make America slightly less competitive, particulary autos.” Uh-oh. Read the whole thing.