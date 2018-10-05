Editorial cartoonist

Now Brett Kavanaugh admits “I said a few things I should not have said.” He “might have been too emotional at times.” He hopes ”everyone can understand” that he was only so upset because he has a family. But he isn’t apologizing to anybody. Kavanaugh is above all that. He didn’t apologize because he apparently doesn’t care so much about how his own behavior in the confirmation process will damage the United States. No, what he is sorry about is that he dropped the veil on his clear partisanship. He is sorry he damaged his brand. If you read his most recent manifestation of his inner weasel, he makes it clear. The person he is feeling sorry for is himself.

Not that an apology now would have been soon enough. The time for an apology was when he was accused of assaulting a girl in high school. Why should he apologize if he didn’t do it? Because what we know about his high school drinking, both from what he has admitted and alluded to, and what others have confirmed, is that there is no way he can be sure that nothing like his alleged behavior could have happened. When you drink as much as he clearly did, it is preposterous nonsense to insist that he never passed out and suffered memory loss of what he had been doing. And his yearbook clearly suggested that round-the-clock respect for women was not at the very top of his busy calendar.

But that was then. For Kavanaugh, now, as always, it’s the “optimistic … sunrise side of the mountain.” “Going forward,” he assures us, we can count on him to be “even-keeled, open-minded, independent.” Independent? Never mind the telltale partisan blasts of vitriol that clearly came from a well-congealed mind-set. Thanks for the assurances, Judge. After all, who we gonna believe? Your op-ed or our own lyin’ eyes? Can’t wait to see him rule on evidence like that. I would love to hear his sharp legal reasoning on the difference between passing out when drunk and falling asleep when drunk.

But Kavanaugh is ready to move on, to higher office. Why can’t all abuse victims just be like that?

No, Kavanaugh has no public regrets. He leaves that for us.