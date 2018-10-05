

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Opinion writer

As the Senate barrels ahead signs of decency and kindness abound. “Alumni, faculty and students at the University of North Carolina on Wednesday took out a full-page advertisement in the school’s student newspaper to support fellow alumna, Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.”

Barrels of ink have been spent on spinning GOP talking point that Kavanaugh has been unfairly held up. “Fox News’ Juan Williams Confronts Sen. [John] Cornyn Over Merrick Garland: You Didn’t Give Him a Fair Hearing.” Ever.

What happens when Russian President Vladimir Putin has President Trump over a barrel. “Following Trump’s election in 2016 . . . favorable opinions of Russia more than doubled among Republicans, while Democrats’ views were mostly unchanged. In the [Pew] Center’s latest survey, the share of Republicans with a positive view of Russia fell to 27%, but it was still above the share of Democrats with a favorable view (16%).” The cult is strong.

It likely won’t stop the Senate from barreling toward a vote, but wow. “Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens on Thursday said that high court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, who Stevens once lauded in one of his books, does not belong on the Supreme Court. . . . ‘I feel his performance in the hearings ultimately changed my mind.’ ”

The federal government is spilling barrels of red ink but so is individual debt is surging too. “With the increase in student debt, we can’t keep ignoring the long-term effects it’s having on people’s ability to build wealth. For the second quarter of 2018, outstanding student loans hit $1.53 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.” Good grief.

With so many racist statements by Trump and his surrogates, plaintiffs have him over a barrel — again. “Time and time again the federal courts have prevented the Trump administration from pushing through measures that radically overhaul the nation’s immigration protocols. And so it happened again late Wednesday, with about 300,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan threatened with expulsion after living for years legally in the United States, when a federal judge in California ruled that Trump’s bureaucrats had acted out of racial ‘animus’ in ending what’s known as temporary protected status.”

Barreling toward the midterms, no one really knows which side, if either, gets a boost. “Some say that anger over Kavanaugh’s treatment by Democrats has unified and invigorated the right, with possible repercussions in the midterms. This may well be true, particularly in Senate races, where the battleground states are mostly red. But don’t underestimate how livid many women are. A spokeswoman for Emily’s List, which works to elect pro-choice female candidates, told me that the group raised more money the day after Blasey testified than on any day in the group’s history.”