

A young boy at a rally for President Trump in Springfield, Mo., on Sept. 21. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Columnist

This is a terrifying time for young white men in America.

Boys who thought there was surely something they could do to keep themselves from slipping down the steep and treacherous path to the Supreme Court now look on helpless, realizing there is nothing they can do to stop this.

Once you enroll at Georgetown Prep, your fate is sealed. Show people what you want to about yourself. It does not matter how you scream and shout, or what insinuations you make. No one will listen. There is nothing you can do to stop this. No matter what you put in your yearbook. No matter what your friends say. They can scream all they want about your credibility. No one will hear them.

You will be walking alone down the street at night. A van will slow down next to you, and before you can realize what’s happening, you will have been added to a shortlist of possible Supreme Court nominees.

You will be drinking in a bar. You will leave your drink unattended. You will come back to it and drink another one, or many others. Later, you will say during a job interview that you like beer and there will be no consequences.

It is a frightening time to be a boy.

At any moment, a powerful man at your place of work could take an interest in your career and compliment your work — and even if you act unprofessionally toward others, he will insist on mentoring you and helping you rise to the top of your field.

You may say whatever you want, and you will find, with horror, that your word is good enough for anyone. No matter what. You will speak about something that has happened to you, and you will be believed, regardless of your tone.

You can be president, no matter what you do, or what you say you’ve done. You will be on the Supreme Court (unless your name is Merrick).

You may try and try to pay your taxes, and they will simply refuse to let you. You may never have to pay taxes. You could go a lifetime and never have to show anyone a single tax return, even for an instant.

You may never face a consequence. It is a terrifying time to be a son.

