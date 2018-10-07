

People protest Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court outside the Supreme Court building in Washington on Sept. 24. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Opinion writer

“What I have seen on the news with this debate of Kavanaugh versus Dr. Ford, it’s one of the most upsetting things I’ve ever witnessed,” Lady Gaga, music sensation and star of the newest incarnation of “A Star is Born,” told Stephen Colbert and his TV audience. She was channeling the experience of many Americans who watched in horror, disgust and dismay the confirmation hearings of Brett M. Kavanaugh and the treatment of Christine Blasey Ford. Gaga spoke from personal experience, using concrete and bracingly honest terms about the experience of survivors:

I am a sexual assault survivor. Trump the other day was speaking at a rally, and he said, ‘She has no memory of how she got to the party. Should we trust that she remembers the assault?’ And the answer is ‘yes’ … And I also know this woman is smart because she’s a psychologist — she’s no dummy. If someone is assaulted or experiences trauma, there’s science and scientific proof — it’s biology — that people change. The brain changes. What it does is it takes the trauma and it puts it in a box and it files it away and shuts it so that we can survive the pain. And it also does a lot of other things. It can cause body pain. It can cause baseline elevations in anxiety. It can cause complete avoidance of not wanting to even remember or think about what happened to you. But what I believe that have seen is that when this woman saw that Judge Kavanaugh was going to be possibly put in the highest position of power in the judicial system of this country, she was triggered, and that box opened. And when that box opened, she was brave enough to share it with the world to protect this country.

The video is here:

For her eloquent and heartfelt effort to educate her fellow Americans and to defend the dignity and credibility of Dr. Ford and other victims of sex crimes, we can say, well done, Lady Gaga.

Related: