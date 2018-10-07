

Now-Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Who said it?

1. “We’re not defined by a president who does not believe women.”

2. “I’ve said to the women who are justifiably angry but determined … they should be just focused like a laser beam on the elections.”

3. “If you’re considering someone to be … CEO of a company, the host of a Sunday show, and there are credible allegations against them, it would make sense to step back and try and investigate them.”

4. “My judgment on her experience is based on a lot of experience working with domestic assault victims, domestic violence victims.”

5. “It all starts with the House. … [House Judiciary Committee Ranking Democrat] Jerry Nadler is not ruling out impeachment…I’m much more focused on what we need to do, which is we need to get to the polls.”

