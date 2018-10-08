Editorial cartoonist

It is only the last possible moment to reverse course and prevent a scale of climate disruption that will plague humanity for as long as we survive — which might not be as long as we had planned.

But . . . But what? We have proven our resilience. We have shown we can ignore the evidence. And the warnings. We can put up with the nonstop lying about it. We can evade our responsibility for a really long time! So if we’re tough enough to do that, we are tough enough to watch the landscape burn away, and our house with it. Or watch it blown away, and our children with it. We can stand in water up to our knees and hunt for floating photographs of our parents, who were alive here yesterday. We can withstand the endless stream of refugees walking from nowhere to nowhere, because we now understand their plight since we are also refugees now, walking from nowhere to nowhere. The crops have failed and new diseases ravage us, but what is that to us? We showed we were strong enough to ignore common sense. We can deal with this.

We are writing a whole new, concluding chapter, the climax and conclusion of the sorry saga: How Can People Be So Stupid? Ever wonder? Well, look around. We is us. We are committing the largest blunder, BY FAR, in all of human history, right now. Yes, us. And we KNOW it. We have the facts right in front of our noses. We had the time and the capacity to avoid it. And we chose not to. CHOSE!

The only thing we may be better at than stupidity is blame shifting. Let us count a few of the ways. My personal favorite is: the “environmentalists” didn’t talk about it properly. It’s their fault. They were too alarmist. They didn’t make dealing with climate sound like fun. Another favorite is: it wasn’t OUR job to solve this, it was the politicians we voted for that didn’t solve it. How about: There were arguments on both sides! We have more excuses than the damned trying to talk their way out of hell. Which is where we are, pretty much, at this point.

Okay, we screwed up, but don’t we get a second chance? A do-over? An opportunity to make up for past indifference and save the planet at the last possible minute?

All right then, here’s your chance. The United Nations has issued what may be our last feasible warning to act or succumb. So, what are you going to do about it now?