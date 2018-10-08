

A protester stands on the lap of “Lady Justice” on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 6. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

With both sides so fired up, Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) voices concern for our long-term prospects: “People in the country are appalled. That’s because it’s like, I got to win, and you got to lose. So that is not — look, sometimes, you can have a short-term win, and the long term, you have to wonder about the soul of our country.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gets fired up when caught fudging the history. “Mitch McConnell Gets Heated with CBS’s Dickerson Over Merrick Garland: ‘You’re Not Listening to Me, John.’ ” Good for John Dickerson in calling out McConnell’s false talking point.

Partisan fires threaten to melt the credibility of the Supreme Court. “ ’This could be a terrible moment for the court,’ [Lee Epstein] said. ‘The Republicans aren’t going to be running government forever, and it could lead to the kind of clash that we had in 1936 with Roosevelt. That was a bad moment for the court and a bad moment for the country.’ ”

Tom Nichols is on fire, writing: “The Republicans, however, have now eclipsed the Democrats as a threat to the rule of law and to the constitutional norms of American society. They have become all about winning. Winning means not losing, and so instead of acting like a co-equal branch of government responsible for advice and consent, congressional Republicans now act like a parliamentary party facing the constant threat of a vote of no-confidence. … Raw power, wielded so deftly by Senator Mitch McConnell, is exercised for its own sake, and by that I mean for the sake of fleecing gullible voters on hot-button social issues so that Republicans may stay in power.” Read the whole thing.

She is on fire these days. “Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono called Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ comments on Christine Blasey Ford ‘insulting’ to Ford and other victims of sexual assault. ‘She said that Dr. Ford thinks that she was assaulted, which is even more insulting than saying that she gave a very credible account …’ Hirono said. ‘What is that? Is [Ford] mistaken?'”

It’s not clear Democrats will have the facts or the fire to impeach Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, but there is a rationale for it. “The question of lying under oath is particularly important for someone who would be or is a member of the judiciary, according to [Lisa] Graves, the former Senate Judiciary Committee lawyer who called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment. A judge, she said, is a symbol of integrity and the law. To the extent that a judge’s integrity is tainted, it disables that person from being able to continue as a judge.” Of course, Republicans impeached President Bill Clinton for lying under oath using the same reasoning.

The economy is firing on all cylinders, but look down the road a bit. “You’ve got potentially a lethal combination between a hot labor market in an unwinding of the supply chain effects on the global front which could give you a surprising surge in inflation that the Fed is not positioned to really address with its still very, very low federal funds rate.”