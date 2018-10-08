UP: Number of marchers protesting
DOWN: GOP support among women
UP: Complaints already filed against Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh
DOWN: Chances Kavanaugh will be the justice Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said he’d be
UP: Democrats lining up to unseat Collins in Maine
DOWN: Collins’s pro-choice legacy
UP: Justice Elena Kagan’s plea for the Supreme Court not to be seen as political
DOWN: Supreme Court’s appearance as above politics with a justice who threatened “what goes around, comes around”
UP: Future interest-rate hikes
DOWN: Unemployment rate
UP: First lady Melania Trump’s trip to Africa
DOWN: The administration’s failure to reunite all children separated at the border from their families
UP: Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) allowing her colleague to attend his daughter’s wedding
DOWN: Sen. Jeff Flake’s record of ever standing up to President Trump
UP: Number of red states with toss-up governor races (Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio and South Dakota)
DOWN: Certainty as to how Kavanaugh will influence the midterms
UP: Chances Trump will fire the attorney general and deputy attorney general after the midterms
DOWN: Republicans’ willingness to buck Trump on anything, ever
UP: Revulsion at the reported killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
DOWN: Trump calling the press the “enemy of the people”