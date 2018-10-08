

Demonstrator opposed to Brett M. Kavanaugh holds a “You Thought We Were Angry Before” sign while protesting on the East Front of the U.S Capitol in Washington on Oct. 6. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg)

Opinion writer

UP: Number of marchers protesting

DOWN: GOP support among women

UP: Complaints already filed against Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh

DOWN: Chances Kavanaugh will be the justice Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said he’d be

UP: Democrats lining up to unseat Collins in Maine

DOWN: Collins’s pro-choice legacy

UP: Justice Elena Kagan’s plea for the Supreme Court not to be seen as political

DOWN: Supreme Court’s appearance as above politics with a justice who threatened “what goes around, comes around”

UP: Future interest-rate hikes

DOWN: Unemployment rate

UP: First lady Melania Trump’s trip to Africa

DOWN: The administration’s failure to reunite all children separated at the border from their families

UP: Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) allowing her colleague to attend his daughter’s wedding

DOWN: Sen. Jeff Flake’s record of ever standing up to President Trump

UP: Number of red states with toss-up governor races (Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio and South Dakota)

DOWN: Certainty as to how Kavanaugh will influence the midterms

UP: Chances Trump will fire the attorney general and deputy attorney general after the midterms

DOWN: Republicans’ willingness to buck Trump on anything, ever

UP: Revulsion at the reported killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

DOWN: Trump calling the press the “enemy of the people”