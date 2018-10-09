

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) meets with constituents in Grand Forks, N.D., on Sept. 28. (Bruce Crummy/AP)

President Trump’s more than 5,000 lies are well documented. He and his party boldly attempt to refashion the reality staring us in the face, daring us to object. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says GOP senators were “literally under assault” during the Supreme Court fight. If so, it’s the crime of the century pulled off in broad daylight. They were not assaulted; Christine Blasey Ford was assaulted.

Republicans claimed the women sharing their stories and protesting were paid operatives. (If this reminds you of attempts during the civil rights era to cast ordinary protesters as outside provocateurs, you are in good company.) Women survivors are “a mob,” and Ford’s testimony, once called “credible” by Trump, becomes a “hoax.”

Women exercising their constitutional rights become criminals, victims become pawns of a left-wing conspiracy and accurate accounts of both become “fake news.” This is the all-too familiar tactics of authoritarians who do not tolerate dissent and refuse to acknowledge reality. They weaponize language to repress opposition in an attempt to avoid accountability for their actions and to delegitimize opponents.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) put on a tutorial on how to respond to such efforts when her Republican opponent, Rep. Kevin Cramer, infamous for incendiary language (including his assertion that the alleged attack on Ford didn’t count because there was no actual rape), insisted that the #MeToo movement is about “victimization.” It’s the opposite of course; it’s encouraging real victims to step forward and hold their abusers/attackers accountable. Heitkamp let him have it, as the New York Times reported:

“The better part of my career in public life has been working with victims,” said Ms. Heitkamp, a former state attorney general. “Did you ask him how many victims during this process he actually sat down with, and survivors he sat down with, and visited with personally?” Then Ms. Heitkamp’s voice grew thick with emotion. “I think it’s wonderful that his wife has never had an experience, and good for her, and it’s wonderful his mom hasn’t,” she said. “My mom did. And I think it affected my mom her whole life. And it didn’t make her less strong.” With tears welling in her eyes, Ms. Heitkamp stared intently at a reporter and continued: “And I want you to put this in there, it did not make my mom less strong that she was a victim. She got stronger and she made us strong. And to suggest that this movement doesn’t make women strong and stronger is really unfortunate.”

Republicans like to play the victim these days as part of their pandering to white, non-college-educated men who feel something is being taken from them. In doing so, Republicans find it useful to insult women, ignore and demean real victims, and lie. In other words, they do what the president does day in and day out. The solution is to catch them at it, call them out, correct the record and reestablish the dignity and credibility of actual victims.

Who knows if it will work in North Dakota for Heitkamp, but holding Republicans to account for their language and their cruelty is essential not only as a political matter, but as a defense of our democracy and humanity. Cass Sunstein commented on the Republican “triumphalism” and mocking of victims in the wake of the Kavanaugh confirmation:

Many Republicans are joyfully celebrating the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Senator John Cornyn tweeted a photograph of what was apparently Champagne, with the words, “Not quite #Beers4Brett but #Bubbly4Brett instead.” Senator Mitch McConnell says that he wants to “thank” Kavanaugh’s opponents – whom he called “the mob” – because “they’ve done the one thing we were having trouble doing, which was energizing our base.” The White House called out “obstructionist Democrats,” who would be held “accountable for their reckless behavior in November.” . . . One reason not to kick people when they’re down is obvious: Eventually they are going to get up, and if they’ve been kicked, they’re more likely to strike back. Here’s an even better reason for restraint: empathy.

But, of course, the presdient and his Republican Party have banished empathy. It’s one of the defining features of the Party of Trump. They are betting enough of their followers — as they did when he mocked Ford at a rally in Mississippi — will love it.

Democrats will need to learn to deal with the party that has elevated bullying and cruelty to high art. They could do a lot worse than to follow Heitkamp’s lead. The ultimate solution is to take away the bullies’ power, to vote them out en masse.

