

A U.N. report suggests that temperatures are likely to rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius between 2030 and 2052 if global warming continues at its current pace. (The Post)

Opinion writer

The deputy attorney general shouldn’t be counting on keeping his job after the midterms, though. “President Trump on Monday said he had no plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, giving a vote of confidence to the No. 2 Justice Department official after reports he had discussed secretly recording the president and mounting an effort to remove him from office.”

Democrats are counting on this being a major issue in 2020; Republicans remain in denial. “A landmark report from the United Nations’ scientific panel on climate change paints a far more dire picture of the immediate consequences of climate change than previously thought and says that avoiding the damage requires transforming the world economy at a speed and scale that has ‘no documented historic precedent.’ The report, issued on Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a group of scientists convened by the United Nations to guide world leaders, describes a world of worsening food shortages and wildfires, and a mass die-off of coral reefs as soon as 2040 — a period well within the lifetime of much of the global population.”

Someone’s counting down to the Iowa caucuses. “[New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory] Booker turned it on the crowd, mostly white except for the five tables of his cousins and other family that filled out part of the room, but all of them eating it up as he went full preacher. ‘How long will we respond to their hatred with love? How long will it take? Well, I’m going to tell you, not long now,’ Booker said, and they were all on their feet, cheering.”

Democrats are counting on it. “[President] Trump’s election and performance in office have clearly pushed independent and Democratic women into action, resulting in record numbers of women running for office, and surges of women involved in local political organizing for the first time. But what about Republican women? Is it possible that Trump — and the Republican politicians who enable him — are not just alienating left-leaning women, but are permanently damaging the GOP’s female ranks, driving some splintering portion of women away for good?”

Counting on decency and kindness from the GOP is wasted effort. “Many Republicans are joyfully celebrating the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Senator John Cornyn [Tex.] tweeted a photograph of what was apparently Champagne, with the words, ‘Not quite #Beers4Brett but #Bubbly4Brett instead.’ . . . It is unspeakably cruel to ignore the intensity and the depth of the feelings of those who identify with Ford. To treat Kavanaugh’s confirmation as an occasion for celebration, or for glee, is to twist a knife. It deepens both public and private wounds. We should learn here from the example of Abraham Lincoln, who understood the ugliness of triumphalism and who always avoided it.” It is not even remotely Lincoln’s party.

Ben Smith warns against counting centrists out of the Democratic presidential race. “Democrats running for president are already racing to the left, and to stand out with moments of drama. Will there be a lane for a low-key centrist? It won’t get a lot of retweets, but if [former New York mayor Michael] Bloomberg doesn’t try it, someone else will, perhaps a Western governor like John Hickenlooper, Steve Bullock, or Jay Inslee. . . . That may well leave the boring path open to one of the strong women in the Senate, though it may be tough to choose to be boring in 2018.” If boring is competent and sane, sign me up.

Counting the changes in the North American Free Trade Agreement, Daniel J. Ikenson finds that NAFTA 2.0 (the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) is a decidedly mixed bag. “Relative to the [Trans-Pacific Partnership], the USMCA is a disaster. Yes, there’s a little more liberalization in USMCA’s Digital Trade chapter, better access for U.S. dairy farmers and wine exporters to Canadian markets, a higher threshold for the value of exports not subject to customs duties in Canada and Mexico, and other marginal improvements . . . . But there are considerably more provisions that are protectionist relative to the terms of TPP. . . . Relative to the existing NAFTA, there are also pros and cons to the USMCA.” Read the whole thing.

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: So you want to change the Senate?