Editorial cartoonist

The fight is over. Time to bind up the nation’s wounds. Oops. No, time to deepen the nation’s wounds, add a handful of salt and a cup of pepper sauce, sandpaper until inflamed, and serve.

We are getting another good look inside the Trump brain stem this week. No, President Trump was not content to take advantage of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s theft of Merrick Garland’s high court seat with his second far-right Supreme Court justice, but he was happy to see the nomination railroaded through with insufficient time or information. And then for good measure, after collecting and counting his ill-gotten gains, he embarked on a jihad to divide the nation further by using controversy over his nominee to inflame his base in another round of blood-red political warfare.

Wouldn’t it have been enough to declare victory and be gracious about it? No, because it is never enough for Trump. He always needs more. More deference, more anger, more division, more power. He is a sore winner because he is temperamentally a sorehead. Where the founders envisioned leaders who were thoughtful and prudent, Trump embodies a leadership of permanent aggrievement fueled by a calculated escalation and maintenance of fury. He has fulfilled his promise to restore American manufacturing — of rage.

Where does this lead? I can tell you where it doesn’t lead. Anywhere good. Any attempts by Democrats or anyone else to check or temper the runaway Trumpism power train are seen by Trump, and his lackeys, as intrinsically illegitimate, whether they are pursued politely or aggressively. It’s all illegitimate and will be condemned in the most inflammatory words possible. This time, he called opponents of Kavanaugh “people that are evil.” So presidential. So healing.

Where does it end? He gives us no choice.

It ends when we submit, or take away his power in November.