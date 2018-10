An airliner at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in August. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

I’m away for a few days, talking to international lawyers about the rule of law in the United States. Should I break it to them that Western democracies’ model for constitutional governance including its highest court has been seriously damaged? Sadly, I think they know.

Posting will be sporadic over the next few days. I will be back in full force on Sunday, Oct. 14.