

Protesters inside the Hart Senate Building voice their opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh on Oct. 4. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Because of fidelity to President Trump, Republicans won’t save a key, suburban seat: “President Trump’s unpopularity fuels a clear lead for Democrat Jennifer Wexton over Rep. Barbara Comstock (R), putting a prized northern Virginia district within reach for Democrats for the first time in almost four decades, a new Washington Post-Schar School poll finds. A month before the midterm election, Wexton, a state senator and former prosecutor, is ahead by 12 points, 55 percent to 43 percent among likely voters. The survey finds voters say the president is the most important factor influencing likely voters’ choice for Congress, more so even than the strong economy which would boost the party in power in a typical election year.”

Save the claptrap about immigrants causing a crime wave: “Immigrants to the United States are considerably less likely than natives to commit crimes or to be incarcerated. . . . Recent immigrants are much less likely to be institutionalized (a proxy for incarceration that also includes those in health-care institutions like mental institutions, hospitals, and drug treatment centers) at every age.”

Save for Trump himself, no one behaved worse in the Brett M. Kavanaugh fight than Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). Former congressman David Jolly, a Republican, tells it like it is: “Lindsey Graham used to be their reverent conscience, if you will, of the Republican Party in the Trump years and he’s turned into a senator that in many opinions, including mine, he’s lost his mind.”

Democrats’ effort to save Obamacare may win them the House majority: “In this midterm election, health care is the party’s most-mentioned topic in advertising — far above anything else, including opposition to President Trump. Meanwhile, Republicans — who have made repealing the Affordable Care Act one of their top advertising messages since the 2010 election — are barely mentioning it this year, after the GOP-led Congress tried unsuccessfully to overturn the law last year.”

After angering so many women voters in so many places Republicans make it very difficult to save their House majority: “In interviews with dozens of women in competitive congressional districts across the country, the frustration with Trump — and the impression that Republicans have simply yielded to his whims — has built steadily over the past year and hardened during the Kavanaugh fight as the midterm election approaches.”

Democrats argue Kavanaugh did not save the midterms for the GOP: “Republicans may think they just netted a win. But in doing so they have sacrificed their integrity and their humility. And they did so in front of a vast audience of Americans. In a midterm election cycle that was already careening towards catastrophe for Republicans over health care and tax cuts, Kavanaugh’s confirmation will bolster a historic Democratic turnout led by women.”

Republicans should save the sneering at Taylor Swift for her endorsement of Democratic Senate nominee Phil Bredesen, the state’s former governor: “A resident of Nashville since 2004, for Tennessee, Swift isn’t just an international celebrity. She’s first and foremost a Tennessean — one of us. If Dolly Parton is Tennessee’s queen, then Swift is the princess and heir apparent. And like her predecessor, Swift has used her cultural power for a rare occasion to intervene in Tennessee politics at a crucial time.”