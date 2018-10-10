Editorial cartoonist

Once again, the U.S. media, festooned with drenched reporters standing on the beach in front of roiling surf, is blowing it. Category-12-winds blowing it.

How much footage has been shot of people screwing plywood over their windows? Interviews debating the pros and cons of sheltering in place? Color-enhanced whirling storm graphics? Concerned-looking news anchors frowning in their well-rehearsed serious-faces. Anything missing?

How about the crisis — yes, crisis — stage we are at in preventing nonstop weather disasters such as this in the near future and forever after? Did the dripping reporter get around to mentioning that? Did you read about it? Well, possibly, if you happened to read it that one day when framed as a United Nations report (zzzzz) with something something about we still have 190 years something or other. Oh, yeah, I think I saw that. Or maybe you didn’t even see that. The so-called professional editors of your American media checked out the report and for the most part decided it was kinda-sorta worth mentioning somewhere in the news roundup. Goodbye Earth, Page 6. The cockroaches that inherit the world will be serenaded by the crickets in the media.

What the report said was NOT that we have 10 more years before we take action. It said we have to start RIGHT NOW on an extremely aggressive carbon-reduction program that will need to be largely completed in 10 years. Why the media cannot or will not report these facts with the urgency, and yes, accuracy that a crisis requires is a question you will need to ask your editor. Please send a letter. Personally, I don’t see how a sane newsperson can look at this latest report and then defend their past and current reporting on climate. My colleague Margaret Sullivan got it about exactly right this week when she described what kind of reporting is appropriate and needed. Alarm-level, nonstop coverage. Have you seen that yet? Think you will?

Our political system has failed us completely on this question, and when we look at the money and disinformation campaigns, we well know why. The Republican Party has completely and cravenly capitulated on this issue, and it currently holds all the power in Washington. That Presidential Alert that went out to your phone last week got it exactly wrong when it advised that “no action is needed.”

But meanwhile, the institution that so loves to hold itself up as the provider of the information a society requires to make wise decisions has also failed, and colossally. They (we) have been reporting on climate as a side issue of little more than academic interest. And still are. We’ll see now if anything changes. The media know full well how to pump up an issue when it chooses to.

This is NOT a test. It is an actual alert.