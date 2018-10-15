

Opinion writer

So much for the myth that Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh boosted Republicans. “Asked directly, 33 percent of registered voters said the debate over Kavanaugh made them more likely to support Democrats while 27 percent said they are more apt to back Republicans, with a 39 percent plurality saying it makes no difference.”

Republicans’ myth that President Trump expanded the GOP’s appeal evaporates. “[CBS polling’s] Democratic seats estimate has slowly but steadily ticked up since we launched the CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker this summer. Our current estimate is four seats higher than it was in August, by which time candidates had been nominated to the general election in most districts. This uptick can be explained by a higher share of Trump voters crossing over to the Democrats.”

The myth of fake news ignores the biggest source of lies: Trump. “CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday blasted President Trump over a USA Today op-ed criticizing ‘Medicare for all,’ saying it was ‘suffused with lies.’ ‘It’s only an hourlong show. . . .We can’t get into every lie President Trump told in that op-ed.'” Good for him.

You realize tax progressivity is a myth when you see this: “Over the past decade, Jared Kushner’s family company has spent billions of dollars buying real estate. His personal stock investments have soared. His net worth has quintupled to almost $324 million. And yet, for several years running, Mr. Kushner — President Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser — appears to have paid almost no federal income taxes.”

Trump obliterated the Republicans’ myth that character doesn’t matter. “Trump can’t readily cheer the nation in moments of triumph (championship sports teams boycott his White House). He doesn’t tenderly comfort the nation in times of tragedy (he tosses paper towels to hurricane victims, and does a double fist pump on the anniversary of 9-11). He doesn’t read books, talk movies or go to the theater, and is unwelcome at even the Kennedy Center Honors over which presidents have presided for nearly 40 years. This reality is striking, and sad: When it comes to those personal rituals of the modern presidency that Americans have long since taken for granted, Donald J. Trump is the man who isn’t there.”

The myth that suppression of African American votes is a thing of the past: “The federal lawsuit targeting Republican Brian Kemp’s use of a Georgia law that has stalled the voter registrations of more than 53,000 potential voters has revived calls for his resignation.”

Even Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) cannot perpetuate the myth that relations with Saudi Arabia are excellent, as Trump claims. “Sen. Marco Rubio said Sunday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin should not attend an upcoming investment conference in Saudi Arabia amid an ongoing investigation into the country’s possible involvement in the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing earlier this month in Turkey. ‘I don’t think he should go,” Rubio told CNN’s Jake Tapper . . . . ‘I don’t think any of our government officials should be going and pretending it’s business as usual until we know exactly what’s happened here.'”