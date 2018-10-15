Editorial cartoonist

Following up on a whole one-week investigation of claims against Brett M. Kavanaugh during which Trump weighed in by mocking the accuser, Trump is now saying he will investigate the Saudis. This follows a year and a half of threatening Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russia. Trump says that there is no Russia involvement, but that if there is, China did it, too.

Trump has responded to Saudi Arabia’s strongly suspected involvement in the likely murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who was critical of Saudi policies. And he has responded with some words. He has the best ones.

He had some words about Vladimir Putin this weekend, too, in that he thinks Putin has “probably” been involved in assassinations and poisonings of enemies, but it’s not that big a deal. “I rely on them,” meaning the Russians, not the assassinations, one presumes. Also, the murders didn’t occur in the United States, so, whew.

Trump says the United States relies on Saudi Arabia, too, to buy defense equipment from us, which may or may not include bone saws. And the likely murder of Khashoggi did not occur in the United States, either, so there. Has Trump said anything else that might help clarify his views on governments targeting journalists? Just that American journalists who criticize his government are enemies of the American people, is just one memorable accusation. Helpful tone-setter there, Mr. President!

He wrapped up his assurances about his capacity to investigate and act when he choked out a garbled answer on how the climate may have changed but not because of human involvement, and it “could very well go back.” No, this is not what the evidence gathered by climate scientists says. But he did his own investigation of the facts and concluded that he is president and they are not. And so it goes.

Trump came to Washington and brought this funnel cloud of moral destruction, and it’s possible he “could very well go back.” But that will require some human involvement.

