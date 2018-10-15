

Human rights activists and friends of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold pictures of him during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 8. (Murad Sezer/Reuters)

Opinion writer

It was a feat few thought President Trump could accomplish, but he managed to make the United States less effective in the Middle East than President Barack Obama, who alienated Israel, failed to check Iran’s Middle East ambitions and sat passively as Syria slipped into a bloody civil war.

If Obama was foolish to expect that he could reorient the Middle East through a nuclear deal with Iran, Trump was badly confused if he thought he could eliminate Obama’s legacy and correct course in the region by turning a blind eye toward repression in Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia; accelerating the collapse of opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad while ceding Syria to Russia and Iran; and unilaterally pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). It turned out that doing the opposite of Obama wasn’t an effective strategy.

The disappearance and possible murder of Post Global Opinions columnist Jamal Khashoggi makes clear that the administration (and many in foreign policy circles) badly misread Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as some kind of reformer who could help advance our interests in the Middle East. Like leaders of other anti-Iran regimes that practice vicious repression at home, MBS (as the crown prince is known) has proved to be anything but a worthy partner.

MBS played Jared Kushner and Trump like a fine violin. Whether this was a function of using financial leverage, playing to Trump’s anti-JCPOA obsessions or simply figuring out how to manipulate two egotistical diplomatic novices is debatable. The results are not. Kushner’s naive belief that the Saudis could help broker an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal predictably turned out to be illusory. The United States wound up isolated from allies on the JCPOA and still without a comprehensive plan to check Tehran. Moreover, the Saudis’ campaign in Yemen has become a human rights nightmare, with thousands of civilian deaths. Then came the Khashoggi disappearance (foreshadowed by detention of Saudi business executives; snatching and manhandling Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri; and expelling the Canadian ambassador).

It turned out that Trump’s $110 billion arms deal with the Saudis wasn’t worth $110 billion and wasn’t really a deal. The New York Times explains, “That figure … was wildly inflated and misleading. Mr. Trump’s package essentially consisted of letters of intent or interest, not actual contracts, and the possible deals began in the Obama administration, when the Saudis bought $112 billion in aircraft, missiles and other military equipment over eight years.” What about Trump’s touted deal? “Seventeen months later, the Trump arms bonanza still has not materialized.”

Somehow alarm bells never went off in the Trump administration or among its cheerleaders outside the administration that we were getting precious little from the Saudis. The Post reports:

As Kushner and his father-in-law see it, the partnership has paid dividends in the form of Saudi pledges to purchase billions of dollars worth of U.S. weaponry as well as the kingdom’s position as an Arab ally in countering Iran and in fighting extremism throughout the Middle East, according to administration officials. . . . Kushner has celebrated Mohammed’s moves to modernize the Saudi economy and long-repressed society, including allowing women to drive and encouraging women’s entrepreneurship. Furthermore, he considers MBS an influential and wise sounding board on geopolitics in the Muslim world and holds out hope that the crown prince might eventually deliver the support of Saudi Arabia — home of the two holiest sites in Islam — for his foundering ­Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. But the Khashoggi crisis has become a reckoning for Kushner.

It’s hard to escape the conclusion that Trump and Kushner emboldened MBS (and that Trump’s anti-press rants led him to believe Trump would not exact any penalty for a journalist’s death). As Aaron David Miller has pointed out, other administrations “also pandered to the Saudis, but rarely on such a galactic, unrestrained, and unreciprocated scale.” Miller argues:

Through its silence or approval, Washington gave MbS—the new architect of the risk-ready, aggressive, and repressive Saudi policies at home and in the region—wide latitude to pursue a disastrous course toward Yemen and Qatar. The administration swooned over some of MbS’s reforms while ignoring the accompanying crackdown on journalists and civil-society activists. Indeed, The Guardian and other outlets reported that MbS had told Kushner in advance of his plans to move against his opponents and wealthy businessmen, including some royals, in what might be termed a “shaikhdown.” . . . The administration’s efforts to turn the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) into an effective anti-Iranian coalition have foundered over the bitter and unnecessary fight that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have picked with Qatar. Their joint blockade of Qatar pushed the gulf state to strengthen its ties with Iran, and has greatly complicated administration efforts to confront the Iranian challenge in the region by turning the GCC into a more military force and forming a new “Middle East Strategic Alliance.” The Saudis have made a number of unreasonable demands on Qatar while rejecting U.S. efforts to resolve the dispute.

In short, Khashoggi’s disappearance is an outrage, but it has also revealed how entirely foolish Trump and Kushner have been and just how incoherent is our Middle East policy. Trump’s remarks on Monday, in which he seemed to take King Salman’s denial of responsibility at face value and suggested that “rogue killers” could have been involved, are indicative of his fact-free, cynical foreign policy. If only we had a pro-U.S. strategy on the Middle East instead of a “Saudi First” policy, our influence and moral standing might not be so abysmally low.