UP: Former vice president Joe Biden’s fiery attacks on President Trump

DOWN: Republicans boasting that Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh is their secret midterm weapon

UP: Buzz over Michael Bloomberg running in 2020

DOWN: A tax code that allows Jared Kushner to pay no federal income tax

UP: United States Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley getting out with her record intact

DOWN: White House counsel Don McGahn’s replacement

UP: Likelihood Attorney General Jeff Sessions and/or Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein will get fired over the midterms

DOWN: GOP’s willingness to confront Trump if he fires Sessions and/or Rosenstein and then hobbles the Russia probe

UP: Bill Maher’s advice to Democrats to avoid a celebrity candidate for VP

DOWN: Chances less than 15 Democrats run for president

UP: Number of Senate Democrats with a sudden urge to visit Iowa

DOWN: Number of GOP governors and GOP-controlled state legislatures after the midterms

UP: Ending the U.S.’s cozy relationship with the Saudis

DOWN: Any evidence of an effective Middle East policy from the administration

UP: Trees to counteract greenhouse-gas build-up

DOWN: Any sign GOP’s climate change denial is subsiding

UP: Criticism of Pope Francis’s handling of the Catholic Church’s epidemic of child sexual assault

DOWN: Republicans’ claim that failure to report sexual assault is evidence it didn’t happen

UP: Public trust in the media since 2016

DOWN: Americans who think Kavanaugh told the truth at his confirmation hearings

