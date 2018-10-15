UP: Former vice president Joe Biden’s fiery attacks on President Trump
DOWN: Republicans boasting that Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh is their secret midterm weapon
UP: Buzz over Michael Bloomberg running in 2020
DOWN: A tax code that allows Jared Kushner to pay no federal income tax
UP: United States Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley getting out with her record intact
DOWN: White House counsel Don McGahn’s replacement
UP: Likelihood Attorney General Jeff Sessions and/or Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein will get fired over the midterms
DOWN: GOP’s willingness to confront Trump if he fires Sessions and/or Rosenstein and then hobbles the Russia probe
UP: Bill Maher’s advice to Democrats to avoid a celebrity candidate for VP
DOWN: Chances less than 15 Democrats run for president
UP: Number of Senate Democrats with a sudden urge to visit Iowa
DOWN: Number of GOP governors and GOP-controlled state legislatures after the midterms
UP: Ending the U.S.’s cozy relationship with the Saudis
DOWN: Any evidence of an effective Middle East policy from the administration
UP: Trees to counteract greenhouse-gas build-up
DOWN: Any sign GOP’s climate change denial is subsiding
UP: Criticism of Pope Francis’s handling of the Catholic Church’s epidemic of child sexual assault
DOWN: Republicans’ claim that failure to report sexual assault is evidence it didn’t happen
UP: Public trust in the media since 2016
DOWN: Americans who think Kavanaugh told the truth at his confirmation hearings
