

President Trump holds a sword and dances during a welcome ceremony last year at Murabba Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Opinion writer

Had they occurred on President Barack Obama’s watch, the recent string of embarrassing foreign policy missteps — President Trump’s deference to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, continued fawning over North Korea’s Kim Jong Un (and desire to have yet another summit, which can only benefit the North Korean butcher), inability to formulate a cohesive Iran policy, repulsive defense of the Saudis’ complicity in the grisly reported murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and self-defeating tariff war — would have induced howls of protest from Republicans.

It is a measure of how badly the Republicans have diverged from their historic foreign policy approach that Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) now sounds like some kind of heretic when he voices support for a values-based foreign policy:

America is an idea. It’s not about money. That’s what President @realDonaldTrump doesn’t understand. Americans have died for our FREEDOMS, not so a select few can get rich. We need to stand for our values. pic.twitter.com/vaRRDhjat4 — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 17, 2018

Perhaps Kasich or other like-minded challengers will take on Trump in a primary or third-party race in 2020. Maybe, as we have seen in the outrage expressed by some Republican senators over Khashoggi’s disappearance, Republicans will force a rethinking of the Trump administration’s infatuation with transactional foreign policy. However, in large part, it will be up to Democrats to articulate an alternative to Trump’s weird mix of protectionism, nationalism and love affair with non-democratic regimes. This is not a question of going back to a George W. Bush foreign policy or an Obama foreign policy, but rather, figuring out going forward how to advance U.S. interests, which include cultivating and supporting democratic allies.

Thomas Wright of the Brookings Institution recently suggested “a ‘free world’ strategy — one that preserves liberty at home and in other democracies.” He argued: “If you believe in a free and open society based on the rule of law, whether you are a constitutional conservative, a centrist, or a progressive, you cannot just mind your own business at home. Your vital interests are directly threatened by this competition of models.” He added: “If you want to protect your democracy or a free press or the rule of law or an open internet or the integrity of critical infrastructure or nongovernmental organizations or countless other things, actions at home are necessary but not sufficient. You need to support a competitive foreign policy that pushes back against neo-authoritarianism.”

Unfortunately, the risk is that Democrats will revert to their own brand of retrenchment, indulge their own protectionist tendencies and substitute wishful thinking for hard-headed strategic thinking. When Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) runs on about his desire “to effectively combat the forces of global oligarchy and authoritarianism. . . . [through] an international movement that mobilizes behind a vision of shared prosperity, security and dignity for all people, and that addresses the massive global inequality that exists, not only in wealth but in political power,” one wonders whether primary voters will be savvy enough to insist on a serious-sounding replacement for Trump. Likewise, the impulse to engage in the left’s version of sphere-of-influence foreign policy (ceding to China and Russia their domains at the expense of democratic nations) would, aside from its practical and moral deficiencies, offer voters no real alternative.

The temptation, understandably, among many Democratic presidential contenders will be simply to undo everything Trump has done. In practice, however, that is unproductive. How do we piece together an Iran policy that does not leave us isolated from allies? Can we revive the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a major economic and strategic boon to the United States and our democratic Asian allies? How can we signal to North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia and others that we won’t be bamboozled by red-carpet welcomes, and instead, will insist on changed conduct?

Brian Katulis of the Center for American Progress tells me Democrats should avoid the trap of merely reacting to every Trump move and rhetorical blast. He also notes that in the past, many Democrats simply haven’t felt as comfortable discussing foreign policy as they have domestic issues. These are not habits Democrats can indulge if they hope to field a credible commander in chief.

A credible alternative to Trumpism would entail embrace of free trade (whose disruptive consequences should be ameliorated by domestic legislation designed to support workers who need to be productive in a global economy); exacting enforcement of the Magnitsky Act and clarification that having good relations with the United States depends on respect for international law and universal human rights; enhancement of bilateral and multilateral alliances; reintegrating the United States in worthwhile global endeavors including poverty and disease prevention and climate change abatement; right-sizing our resources to match threats; development of a coherent approach to cyberwarfare; and defense of our own interests in the Middle East (recognizing unbridled support for repressive regimes as a bulwark against Iran is shortsighted and ineffective).

As for the Middle East, Wright argued:

The United States cannot afford to simply leave the region. The resulting instability would spread, endangering Israel and Europe, empowering a hostile Iran, and increasing the terrorist threat. But the United States also cannot afford to give the Gulf Arab states a blank check, as President Trump seems to have done. The extent of U.S. engagement must depend on how it serves the broader free-world strategy. The Gulf Arab states and Egypt must understand that advancing a neo-authoritarian vision will have consequences for security cooperation. . . . What of large-scale military interventions in the greater Middle East? They will, at times, be necessary to protect the free world from existential crises, such as addressing massive refugee flows or stopping mass atrocities. But the bar for action must be high. Support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen certainly does not meet it.

We will need to make hard choices about the now 17-year-old Afghanistan war and Syria. In the case of Afghanistan, Katulis urges a serious, substantive review of where we are, what we’ve accomplished and whether in the wake of defeat and disbursement of Islamic State forces the current strategy still makes sense. As for Syria, ending Bashar al-Assad’s genocide without cementing Iranian and Russian occupation of Syria remains a challenge, but disclaiming any American interest out of fear of open-ended commitments would be a mistake.

In the same way, we need a serious review — not political positioning — of our refugee policy, which is a moral disgrace at a time the world has millions of people displaced by war and economic distress; we should not be proud of a policy that leaves a humanitarian disaster of this magnitude to poorer, weaker, smaller countries.

In sum, Democrats planning to run for president in 2020 should use this time to think seriously about foreign policy, and to, in our view, grasp that progressive domestic policies in no way requires retrenchment from the world or abandonment of U.S. leadership. To the contrary, our security, prosperity and freedom increasingly depend on fending off threats from malicious actors to democratic governance.

If in doing some serious foreign policy thinking, Democrats can spur Republicans to reject Trump’s chaotic, morally indefensible foreign policy, that’s all for the better. It will be, after all, not only the president but also the Congress going forward that will have to repair the damage done to U.S. stature and influence in the world.