On Honduras, President Trump can be a tough guy, but not when it comes the Saudis. “President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to cancel aid to Honduras unless a group of Honduran migrants making its way toward the United States is stopped and returned to its home country.”

It’s tough to think of another president who autocrats snowed with such ease. “Trump: Saudi crown prince ‘totally denied any knowledge’ of what happened to Jamal Khashoggi.” Thunk.

Is it that tough to get money from other places? “As international backlash grows over Saudi Arabia’s alleged involvement in the possible murder of a journalist, Silicon Valley faces a potentially unsettling fact: The kingdom is now the largest single funding source for U.S. startups.”

That’s a tough break, because the administration already alienated the Europeans. “White House officials are worried that the apparent killing of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Saudi Arabia’s changing account of his fate, could derail a major showdown with Iran and jeopardize plans to enlist Saudi help to avoid disrupting the oil market. Officials said the dilemma comes at a fraught moment for the Trump administration, which is expected to reimpose harsh sanctions against Iran on Nov. 5, with the intent of cutting off all Iranian oil exports.” Gosh, if only someone had warned the administration not to put all its eggs in the Saudis’ basket.

Tough but fair. “Government policy in recent decades has lifted many out of poverty and provided large tax cuts to the rich. The middle class has lost out. Tax cuts dressed up as help for the middle class should be labelled for what they are: welfare for the wealthy.”

This is tough to defend. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed rising federal deficits and debt on a bipartisan unwillingness to contain spending on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, and said he sees little chance of a major deficit reduction deal while Republicans control Congress and the White House. ‘It’s disappointing, but it’s not a Republican problem,’ McConnell said.” When you control everything, it is your problem.

Tough guys don’t whine. Trump whines. “President Donald Trump, with an empty public schedule and a litany of festering grievances, spent Tuesday unleashing fresh vitriol at his enemies over Twitter. His targets began with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who this week released a DNA test seeking to rebut Trump’s insults about her claims of Native American heritage. But he soon moved on, griping about the porn actress who alleged to have spent the night with him, fake news, the Russia ‘witch hunt.’ ”