

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Saudi officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. (Leah Millis/Pool/AP)

If Republicans lose big, the braintrust that came up with this lawsuit will need to do some soul-searching: “A new lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act has a new starring role in Democratic advertisements across the country, as candidates warn their Republican opponents would seek to end the law’s protections for those with pre-existing conditions. The lawsuit, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel (R), claims the Affordable Care Act was rendered unconstitutional after Congress included a provision in last year’s tax-reform package to eliminate the individual mandate to buy health care. Initial arguments took place last month in a federal courtroom in Fort Worth.”

What a soulless foreign policy looks like: ” ‘The Saudis are accused of ordering an operation that ended with an innocent man’s murder,’ [Fox News’ Shepard] Smith said. ‘Now the Saudis are going to investigate themselves. And that’s fine with the United States.’ ”

Surely there must have been a brave soul to warn against outsourcing our Middle East policy to Saudi Arabia: “The [Jamal] Khashoggi murder, beyond obliterating red lines of immorality, also points to the fundamental unreliability of Saudi Arabia under [Mohammed bin Salman] as a strategic partner. What happened in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul echoes words once used to describe Napoleon’s elimination of an opponent: ‘It’s worse than a crime. It’s a mistake.’ One might add, a strategic mistake.” Read the whole thing.

Does a single soul outside the White House think Mohammed bin Salman wasn’t involved? “One of the suspects identified by Turkey in the disappearance of the Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi was a frequent companion of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. . . . Three others are linked by witnesses and other records to the Saudi crown prince’s security detail. A fifth is a forensic doctor who holds senior positions in the Saudi Interior Ministry and medical establishment, a figure of such stature that he could be directed only by a high-ranking Saudi authority.”

Hitting back doesn’t mean you’ve sold your soul: “In the immigration ad, [Rep. Beto] O’Rourke attacked [Sen. Ted] Cruz as wanting to ‘deport every single Dreamer.’. . . O’Rourke’s new ad campaign follows an aggressive debate performance Tuesday night. He accused Cruz of refusing to ‘stand up to President Trump, someone who apologizes for Russia, defends that country.’ ” Well, for one thing, O’Rourke’s pretty much got Cruz pegged.

Which brave soul at the next news conference will ask whether his border policy isn’t less effective than President Barack Obama’s? “Having campaigned on a promise to stop illegal immigration and build a border wall, Trump now faces a spiraling enforcement challenge with no ready solutions. The soaring arrest numbers — and a new caravan of Central American migrants heading north — have left him in a furious state, White House aides say.” Oops.

The plan to get every single, solitary soul to vote early might just pay off. “Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence reach out to Tennessee voters as early voting starts.” When Jennifer Lawrence is cutting ads for Memphis municipal referendums, you know this is a serious effort.