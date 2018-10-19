Editorial cartoonist

President Trump, in a word? Tall order for a small man. There seems to be no end to the ways he misgoverns. But there is one word that captures the unending harm he inflicts on the United States. That word is: degrade.

There is no genius to how this man operates, but there is method. I have said many times that you do not need to be brilliant to run his particular playbook, just ruthless. It consists of simple one-way valving. Power in, degradation out. Soften and damage everything around you; enhance your own prerogatives. Simple. Effective until people realize what you are doing to them. At that point, it’s often too late.

Think about all the ways Trump has degraded us, either tactically or substantively. He began his campaign by degrading discourse and decency. He proceeded to degrade debate and honesty. He has been relentless degrading standards of accountability and corruption in business dealings and governing.

His economic policies have degraded the finances of the government and economic equality of citizens. His political efforts have helped to degrade voter access and efforts to curtail the influence of money and lobbyists.

His governing approach has degraded respect for citizen preference in taking a minority of votes as a mandate to crush the preferences of the majority of voters. This included, of course, his all-out campaign to degrade public faith in the judicial system by naming ideologically extreme candidates and short-circuiting adequate scrutiny in the process. This, of course, extends to the Justice Department itself, where he has directly and indirectly degraded its independence from his personal whims and his gathering of personal power. His foreign policy has degraded international respect for the United States while simultaneously degrading the network of democracies in the world.

His promises to improve health-care access and costs have instead turned into more degradation, of both. His policies on the environment have been to degrade air quality, water quality, public lands and public safety, all the way to degradation of the planet’s climate, which will very likely prove irreversible.

He has degraded information by continually lying and by his continuous verbal attacks on the American free press. And his response to the likely murder of a journalist has been degrading in every way, from creating excuses and delay for the likely perpetrators to choosing this particular moment to praise a physical assault on a reporter in the United States.

Degradation is becoming the new normal, and we’d better not get used to that. Sufficient degradation is the quality and cause of a failed state. A failed state serves nobody but an authoritarian who promises he alone can fix the problem. When, in fact, it is he alone who is the chief cause of the problem. He degrades institutions and at the same time degrades the moral compass of everyone who deals with him.

If his unchecked degradation of everything within his reach continues much longer, we will be in a far worse place than we are already. Because the primary tool for fighting this degradation is also being steadily and brutally degraded: respect for the truth.