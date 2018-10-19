

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, tours a flood-damaged area in Houston in April. (Strever Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

It’s their own fault for not listening to voters when it mattered. “Many Republicans, who swept to recent electoral victories by vowing to topple the [Affordable Care Act], are urgently seeking to reassure voters they want to save these protections. . . . Polls suggest Republicans are at a disadvantage on health issues for the first time in years. ‘They are more vulnerable,’ said Robert Blendon, a political analyst and health policy professor at Harvard University. ‘What’s happened is that pre-existing conditions has gone from being a technical issue to an emotional one.'”

It will be Democrats’ fault if they nominate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and lose in 2020. “With the Vermont senator kicking off a nine-state tour on Friday with stops in Iowa, South Carolina, Nevada and California, a sizable contingent of the people who helped build his insurgent 2016 campaign is ambivalent about a second run, according to interviews with more than a dozen former staffers. Many of them are looking for a different progressive champion to finish what Sanders started.”

Trump is partially at fault, no question. “It’s looking more and more– you know I thought just a couple of days ago that the President was parroting what the Saudis wanted him to say, as to what happened, but now it seems more like the Saudis are parroting what the President wants them to say . . . as he is, you know, really imploring on them to use this this deny, deny approach that he always seems to get away with.” It will be up to Congress to act.

Fault him for the waffling, but he got to the right decision. “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has withdrawn from the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh next week after facing bipartisan backlash over his plans to attend despite the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi journalist.”

It’s the fault of U.S. policymakers who got snookered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Middle East policy is now in shambles: “Almost every member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations signed a letter to set in motion the Global Magnitsky Act, which could produce sanctions that would freeze the funds of any foreign officials implicated in crimes. And even before Khashoggi was presumed dead, the Senate came within 11 votes of denying Saudi Arabia the military support it needs to prosecute the war in Yemen.”

You can fault in a couple of respects. “Trump’s polemics, his condemnation of mainstream media outlets as ‘enemies of the people,’ certainly haven’t helped. But a more serious problem arises from Trump’s words of acclaim for dictators and autocrats. An incomplete list of the strongmen Trump has praised would include Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Rodrigo Duterte, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kim Jong-un, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and of course, Mohammed bin Salman. It cannot come as a surprise when an already brutal autocrat whom the American president has nevertheless called a strong leader or a friend draws the conclusion that he can crush his critics with impunity.” Read the whole thing.

You can fault rent control for contributing to housing shortages and unaffordability. “New research examining how rent control affects tenants and housing markets offers insight into how rent control affects markets. While rent control appears to help current tenants in the short run, in the long run it decreases affordability, fuels gentrification, and creates negative spillovers on the surrounding neighborhood.”