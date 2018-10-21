

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prepares to leave after a signing ceremony with Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid. (Paul White/AP)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “Unless the Saudi kingdom understands that civilized countries around the world reject this conduct … they’re going to keep doing it.”

2. “What we don’t want is a ruler that’s going to be around for 40 or 50 years going around the world continuing to conduct operations like this.”

3. “This ought to be a relationship-altering event for the U.S. and Saudi Arabia … We ought to suspend military sales, we ought to suspend certain security assistance.”

4. “I find it impossible to believe that the crown prince was not involved, so go after him and his inner circle.”

5. “I think it’s insulting to anyone who’s analyzing this with any kind of intelligent background to think that, ‘Oh, a fist fight led to a dismemberment with a bone saw.’ ”

