

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi capital last week. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

Opinion writer

Unified demands to crack down on the Saudis have intensified. “Hours after the Saudi government confirmed on Saturday that Jamal Khashoggi was dead, U.S. lawmakers pointed fingers at Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The bipartisan attacks, continuing through the weekend, may put pressure on the Trump administration to go further than it has wanted to in responding to Khashoggi’s death.”

At least someone is cracking down on Russian meddling. “DOJ Says Russian Trolls Are Interfering Online With the Midterms.”

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) explains how to crack down on the Saudis. “Here’s what we ought to do, and we ought to do it tomorrow morning, we ought to expel — formally expel the Saudi ambassador from the United States until there is a completion of a third-party investigation into this kidnap, murder and God knows what followed that occurred in Istanbul. We should call on our allies to do the same.”

Republicans such as Foreign Relations Chairman Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) want to crack down on MBS as well. “The senator added that ‘there has to be a punishment and a price paid’ if an independent investigation finds that the crown prince ordered Khashoggi’s murder.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggests no crack, no daylight between the Saudis and the administration. “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, heading to Saudi Arabia Monday in the face of an uproar over the dissident’s death, said the administration believes its relationship with Riyadh is critical to the success of its Iran pressure campaign. But the U.S. faces a domestic and foreign furor over Mr. Khashoggi’s killing, including from members of the president’s party.” Clueless.

Social media companies had better crack down on this. “Mr. Khashoggi’s online attackers were part of a broad effort dictated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his close advisers to silence critics both inside Saudi Arabia and abroad. Hundreds of people work at a so-called troll farm in Riyadh to smother the voices of dissidents like Mr. Khashoggi. The vigorous push also appears to include the grooming — not previously reported — of a Saudi employee at Twitter whom Western intelligence officials suspected of spying on user accounts to help the Saudi leadership.”

There is no case to crack, no reason to let the Saudis investigate themselves. “What’s most vitally important is that the administration not make itself complicit in a Saudi cover-up, that it insist on the frankest admission that an absolutist state can make. We hope the secretary of state will call murder what it is, and insist that the president do the same.”