UP: Andrew Gillum
DOWN: Assumption that nonwhite progressives cannot win competitive elections
UP: Anger over voter suppression in Georgia
DOWN: Letting secretaries of state supervise their own elections
UP: Support for sanctions on Saudi Arabia
DOWN: Jared Kusher’s foreign policy judgment
UP: Bipartisan disgust at the Saudis’ cover story
DOWN: Economic conferences in Riyadh
UP: Number of margin-of-error midterm races
DOWN: Any pundit certain of the results
UP: Human-rights-based foreign policy
DOWN: “America First”
UP: Enthusiasm among women voters
DOWN: Women who will vote for Republicans
UP: Hypocrisy of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.)
DOWN: Chances that Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s political career ends even if he loses to Cruz
UP: President Trump’s hysteria over immigration
DOWN: Republicans willing to talk about repealing Obamacare or tax cuts for the wealthy
UP: Bipartisan agreement on Saudi-U.S. relations
DOWN: Confidence that Trump is acting without financial conflicts of interest