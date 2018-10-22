

Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum, Tallahassee’s mayor, speaks in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Oct. 7. (Jennifer Lett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Opinion writer

UP: Andrew Gillum

DOWN: Assumption that nonwhite progressives cannot win competitive elections

UP: Anger over voter suppression in Georgia

DOWN: Letting secretaries of state supervise their own elections

UP: Support for sanctions on Saudi Arabia

DOWN: Jared Kusher’s foreign policy judgment

UP: Bipartisan disgust at the Saudis’ cover story

DOWN: Economic conferences in Riyadh

UP: Number of margin-of-error midterm races

DOWN: Any pundit certain of the results

UP: Human-rights-based foreign policy

DOWN: “America First”

UP: Enthusiasm among women voters

DOWN: Women who will vote for Republicans

UP: Hypocrisy of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.)

DOWN: Chances that Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s political career ends even if he loses to Cruz

UP: President Trump’s hysteria over immigration

DOWN: Republicans willing to talk about repealing Obamacare or tax cuts for the wealthy

UP: Bipartisan agreement on Saudi-U.S. relations

DOWN: Confidence that Trump is acting without financial conflicts of interest