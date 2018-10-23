

Honduran migrants aboard a truck in Mexico take part in a caravan heading to the United States on Monday. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

Talk about exactly the wrong policy. “President Trump on Monday said that the U.S. will begin to cut off or reduce aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador as citizens of those countries flee for the U.S. as part of a so-called caravan of migrants. In a trio of tweets, the president escalated his rhetoric surrounding the group of migrants, declaring a national emergency as they approach the border and claiming that ‘unknown Middle Easterners’ had joined the group.”

Shepard Smith is one of the few at Fox News willing to say the president is dead wrong. “President Trump is calling the caravan a national emergency,” Smith said. “And he’s claiming criminals and unknown alleged Middle Easterners are mixed in with the crowd. An important note: Fox News knows of no evidence to suggest the president is accurate on that matter. And the president has offered no evidence to support what he has said.”

This is probably the wrong way for him to make headlines. “Judge: Michael Avenatti must pay $4.85M in ex-lawyer’s suit.”

At least someone is trying to root out what’s gone wrong in Yemen. “Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is demanding that the Trump administration investigate whether former American service members violated US law in acting as mercenaries to carry out a monthslong, for-profit targeted assassination program in Yemen. The senator’s request comes after BuzzFeed News revealed that the United Arab Emirates, a Middle Eastern monarchy, hired a private American company, Spear Operations Group, to carry out targeted assassinations beginning in December 2015. Spear, in turn, hired former US special operations soldiers to conduct the campaign.”

Since Jared Kushner is invariably wrong Mohammed bin Salman is likely in a ton of trouble. “Kushner has reportedly told Trump to continue supporting MbS, because he believes the crisis will pass. Although that might be true, the [Jamal] Khashoggi affair could taint MbS’s plans to remake the Saudi economy. [James Smith, the United States ambassador to Saudi Arabia until 2013], who has numerous sources in the region, told me that the initial excitement in the West over MbS’s openness had given way to discomfort.”

The attempts to smear Khashoggi are factually wrong and morally abhorrent. “Khashoggi wasn’t some kind of secret jihadist, but a journalist simply doing his job who evolved from an Islamist in his twenties to a more liberal position by the time he was in his forties. . . . By 2005, Khashoggi said he had also rejected the Islamist idea of creating an Islamic state and had turned against the religious establishment in Saudi Arabia. He also had embraced the Enlightenment and American idea of the separation of church and state.” Read the whole thing.

If you think there was a limit to Republican hypocrisy you’d be wrong. “No Republicans on the ballot in 2018 have shifted their Trump-era political allegiances more than Nevada Sen. Dean Heller. . . . Mr. Heller’s support for Mr. Trump has pushed some moderate Republicans to leave the party. Zoila Sanchez, a 54-year-old Las Vegas real-estate agent, said she switched her registration from Republican to Democratic in March to protest Mr. Heller’s loyalty to Mr. Trump. Now she is volunteering for the [Rep. Jacky] Rosen campaign.” And there are more like her.