

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, left, greets Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla. at an August rally in Orlando. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Opinion writer

President Trump won Florida by a little more than 100,000 votes and less than two percentage points (49 percent to 47.8 percent). He won the male vote and narrowly lost women (46 to 50 percent). He won college-educated whites, college-educated white women and white women by more than 20 points. Trump won independents 47 to 43 percent. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) won his race by almost eight percentage points. Republicans lost one House seat on net, but maintained a large advantage (16-11) in the state delegation.

Flash forward to 2018. In the latest Quinnipiac poll, Democrat and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum leads former representative Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) 52 to 46 percent. “White voters back DeSantis 54 – 44 percent. The Democrat leads 99 – 1 percent among black voters and 59 – 36 percent among Hispanic voters; Women back Gillum 59 – 38 percent, as men back DeSantis 54 – 44 percent.” Gillum leads independents 57 to 39 percent. Gillum has a big lead with white college-educated women 54 to 42 percent and a three-point lead with white women. In other words, Trump’s advantage with independents, college-educated whites, white women and college-educated white women has disappeared.

Well, maybe it’s these particular candidates, you say. Not really. Over in the Senate race, incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson leads Gov. Rick Scott 52 to 46 percent. Hmm. That sounds familiar. As in the governor’s race, the Democrat (Nelson) leads among independents (53 to 46 percent), white women (51-46) and college-educated white women (54-42). He trails white college-educated voters narrowly (47-50) percent. Nelson has a 20-point lead among women overall.

As for Trump’s favorability, he’s now underwater (46-51) and getting unfavorable ratings from independents, women and white college-educated women. He barely leads among college-educated whites (49-47).

If these numbers hold through Election Day, Republicans should start worrying about 2020. Republicans went from winning a purple state that President Barack Obama won twice — with the help of independents, college-educated whites, white women and college-educated white women. Those advantages as of 2018 may be gone. Perhaps Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation fight really did wake up women voters and send them running into the Democrats’ arms. Independents and college-educated whites may no longer be giving Trump the benefit of the doubt, turned off by his constant dissembling, his corruption and his bigotry.

Florida is one state, albeit one with 29 electoral votes. However, what we see here is a familiar pattern in states in which Trump broke through in 2016 (Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan). All four of these states have Democratic incumbent senators on the ballot; all four are comfortably ahead. If all those states are reverting to pre-2016 voting patterns, the GOP map for 2020 may look a lot like 2012, which Mitt Romney lost 206 to 332 in the electoral college.

There are a couple takeaways here. First, there is certainly a penalty to be paid for Trump’s incoherence, lying, cruelty, bigotry, ignorance and incompetence. Voters who were willing to give him a try in 2016 for whatever reasons (e.g., hated Hillary Clinton, wanted to shake up the system) may have had enough. They are ripe for a capable Democratic presidential nominee to welcome back into the Democratic fold. Second, the Senate map in 2020 will be daunting. Right now, that looks like Republicans must defend 21 seats, the Democrats only 11. Unless they pad their advantage in the Senate this November, they’ll be at real risk of losing their majority.

In sum, it’s easy to convince oneself that present conditions will continue indefinitely. But history says differently. Trump didn’t transform the electorate permanently in 2016 any more than Obama did in 2012. American politics is far more fluid than partisans in the governing party would like to imagine. That should cheer Democrats and, more important, remind Americans that with each election they get another shot at correcting course.