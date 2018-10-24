

Florida Democratic nominee for governor Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee on Oct. 6. (Brendan Farrington/AP)

President Barack Obama says something that used to be uncontroversial. “It is not a Democratic or Republican idea that we are not supposed to pressure the attorney general or the FBI to use the criminal-justice system to try to punish political opponents. That’s not how America works; that’s how some tin pot dictatorship works — that’s not supposed to be America.”

You cannot say the recovery will go on forever. “Stocks mostly rebounded from sharp losses Tuesday, as worries about global economic growth and downbeat earnings outlooks from bellwether U.S. companies rippled across markets from New York to China. . . . Investors began the day grappling with a fresh set of worries about the global economy. Major indexes in Shanghai, Japan and Hong Kong tumbled after Chinese officials moved to ramp up financing for private firms, the latest step they have taken to try to stabilize the country’s financial markets and reverse a slowdown of growth.”

We were not the only country to falsely say Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was a dependable reformer. “Now, as Saudi Arabia struggles to rebut accusations that Crown Prince Mohammed was complicit in the grisly killing of a Saudi dissident, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the prince’s other allies across the region are starting to worry that damage to him could upend their own plans and priorities.”

President Trump really will say anything to prevent a Democratic Congress that might stand up to him. “He claimed Democrats are for open borders; for the most part, they are not, nor is Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, against whom Trump was campaigning. He claimed Democrats were to blame for asylum seekers traveling to the United States; the migrants are fleeing violence and poverty in their home countries. Trump also claimed—without evidence—that Democrats started the ‘caravan’ of refugees currently wending its way northward through Mexico.”

Trump can say whatever he wants, but there’s simply no evidence to back him up. “An ABC News crew embedded with the caravan has seen no evidence of Middle Eastern people joining the group. Many members of the caravan are women and children mostly from Honduras and Guatemala, who have told ABC News they were fleeing gang violence and poverty in their respective countries and that their goal is to make it to the United States.”

Trump can say it’s business as usual with the Saudis, but private businesses are a different story. “If the private sector collapses because of the strangle of the state’s hold on the economy, or from the flight of capital and international partners, the main losers will be young Saudi citizens. There is also a significant cost and lost opportunity to investors in the region and even in the United States.”

No matter what Republicans say, holding on to the white vote isn’t enough. “Looking inside the numbers of the governor’s race between Mayor Andrew Gillum and former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, we see shining examples of the problems Republicans face this year, not just in Florida, but around the country. . . . The GOP has faced strong opposition from women and other anti-Trump voters. These defections have hurt GOP candidates around the country and made it difficult to attract the numbers of independent voters that are often major players in successful campaigns.”