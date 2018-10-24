

Many presidents have exaggerated, over-promised and selectively used facts. However, when it comes to making up stories out of whole cloth President Trump has no equal. Rather than call him out or distance themselves from Trump’s lies, Republicans and the right-wing media either attempt to rationalize them or praise him for being so clever. Trump himself defends even the worst lies (e.g., Sen. Ted Cruz’s father was involved in the JFK assassination) with the amoral retort that it all worked out to his advantage.

We have seen Trump’s lying in action as he advances two fanciful claims in the closing days of the midterm campaign. He asserts — and his spineless vice president, Mike Pence, repeats it — that Middle Eastern terrorists infiltrated the caravan from Central America. When pressed by White House reporters, he acknowledges there is no evidence. (“Don’t be a baby,” he says when confronting skeptics of his fantastical claims.) The lie is meant to create a phony crisis and scare his base into voting.

Likewise, Trump falsely told voters in Texas that Republicans would be passing a tax cut before the midterms. He lied, “We’ll be putting it in next week.” Congress is not in session. There is no such plan. Congress would take months to formulate, let alone pass a plan that would run into a painful reality: Trump already busted the budget with the last tax cut. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, felt compelled to put out a statement saying the Republicans will “continue to work” with the White House and Treasury Department over the next few weeks to come up with such a plan. In other words, Trump’s plan for “next week” is a lie.

These are not small, inconsequential matters, nor are they debatable. Trump just makes up stuff, more frequently and more indiscriminately than ever before. When he doesn’t like something or doesn’t want to do something (e.g., distance the United States from Saudi Arabia) he simply lies (e.g., an arms deal with the Saudis is worth $110 billion — no make that $450 billion! Saudi arms deals will create 400,000 . . . 500, 000 . . . no, a million jobs!)

Rampant lying is not merely objectionable on moral grounds. Constant, deliberate, gigantic lies are a tried-and-true method for autocrats to avoid responsibility, disable opponents and override a free and independent press. Yascha Mounk, an expert on illiberal attacks on democracy, wrote last December:

In all democracies, politicians occasionally lie to cover up scandals or exaggerate their legislative accomplishments. In the United States, the rise of the right-wing news media in recent decades has tempted politicians to play to their own supporters without worrying whether their rhetoric is inflammatory or fair. But the construction of an alternate reality that obviates the very possibility of conducting politics on the basis of truth is a novelty in this country. And it is increasingly becoming obvious that it will serve a clear purpose: to prepare the ground for egregious violations of basic democratic norms . . . One person telling one lie is easily shown to be a liar. But a hundred people telling a thousand lies quickly exhaust the ability of news outlets to disprove each claim, and of citizens to keep track of all the real and invented scandals. Overwhelmed by the noise, they take refuge in believing whatever their own team tells them. As a result, the public sphere quickly degenerates into a battleground in which opposing tribes string together words to wield as a weapon.

Here’s how it works. One of the big lies the GOP has used is the prevalence of voter fraud, meaning illegal immigrants voting or voting impersonators. There is zero evidence of this on any scale. However, the goal of “ending voting fraud” then is used to attack a fundamental element of democracy, voting and access to voting. Voting roll purges, disqualification of voting applications, voter ID laws and other tactic suppress voting by minorities and the poor.

Caught on tape, Brian Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state and Republican gubernatorial candidate, says aloud what we have long suspected, according to a report from Rolling Stone magazine. Less voting is essential to their election strategy. “They have just an unprecedented number of that [absentee voting] which is something that continues to concern us, especially if everybody uses and exercises their right to vote — which they absolutely can — and mail those ballots in, we gotta have heavy turnout to offset that.”

When one of the major parties decides that bold, unbridled lying and discouraging voting are critical parts of its electorate strategy, it is fair to say it is no longer committed to the principles of democracy, which require acceptance of objective reality and popular control (voting). Democrats should start making this case, and urging voters to reject the systematic sabotage of our democracy.