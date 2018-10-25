

A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan on Wednesday. (Kevin Coombs/Reuters)

I’m sure he is terribly troubled by it all. Actually no one believes that. “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denounced the ‘heinous crime’ committed against Jamal Khashoggi, the dissident journalist killed in Turkey by Saudi operatives. It was his most public attempt yet to separate himself from the men suspected of killing Mr. Khashoggi, who include some of the crown prince’s own aides. . . . Western intelligence officials have said the killers would almost certainly not have acted without instructions from the crown prince, considered the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.”

He is troubled by it but never manages to do anything. “Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake (R) cautioned Americans to ‘tone down’ political rhetoric that could encourage violence on Wednesday after explosives were mailed to former President Barack Obama, the Clinton family, other Democratic politicians and CNN.” He’s wrong about it being the fault of “both sides,” however.

When one party wants to limit voting, we should all be troubled. “Access to the ballot, and voter-security efforts that could restrict it across a range of states, is itself becoming a major campaign issue. That’s evident in Georgia, where Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams used a debate Tuesday night to call out her opponent, Brian Kemp, who happens to be Georgia’s secretary of state.”

How could any public official not be troubled by this practice? “A judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking election officials in Georgia from throwing out absentee ballots or applications for a supposed signature mismatch without giving the voter an opportunity to contest the determination and confirm their identity.” Understand, their plan was just to toss it and leave the voter unaware he was disqualified.

Who isn’t troubled by this? “Whether or not [Georgia Republican nominee for governor Brian] Kemp or [Kansas GOP candidate for governor Kris] Kobach is elected, and whether the claims of suppression against them hold up in court, they are representative of the new incentives in play. The Voting Rights Act bent the status quo against itself, forcing a political system built almost entirely on exclusion toward democracy. But that job was never truly completed, and the siren song of those beholden to a shrinking demographic power has always been to resurrect the poll tax, or to reinvent it for a new age. The data are in. The new age is here.”

We should be troubled, but the Federal Reserve will simply ignore him. “President Trump escalated his attacks on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, saying the head of the nation’s central bank threatened U.S. economic growth and appeared to enjoy raising interest rates.”

If the administration was so troubled by NAFTA, they would have changed more of it. “The new NAFTA really doesn’t change the tariff structure that was put in place that started in the early 90s and then proceeded to zero tariffs on most goods — in manufactured goods, and in agricultural goods. The services sections are much the same. There are large sections of the old NAFTA which were not touched. There are other sections which are new only in the sense that you picked up areas that had been already negotiated in the Trans-Pacific Partnership.” Trump killed off the TPP, remember.