

President Trump acknowledges the crowd during a campaign rally in Houston on Monday. (Sergio Flores/Bloomberg)

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky memorably said, “You miss 100 percent of shots you don’t take.” So, too, with political races: You don’t win any seats without fielding a candidate. Democrats in 2018 have hardly left any seats without a candidate. In the midterms, Democrats ran candidates in nearly every race — and then did a good job of campaigning and funding them. As a result, there is now a universe of 72 competitive seats, according to a new LSU/Cook Political Report poll. In 72 of the most competitive districts, Democrats lead 48 to 36 percent. “These competitive districts, the vast majority of which are held by Republicans, also have the highest levels of anti-incumbent sentiment,”the pollsters found. “Where incumbents are on the ballot in these districts, 58 percent of registered voters say their own member of congress deserves to be voted out of office.”

One also has to wonder which side President Trump is helping with his frenetic campaign schedule:

Most voters say that President Trump will be a factor in how they vote in the midterm elections, and in competitive districts these voters break nearly two to one in saying that they are voting to show opposition to the president (42 percent) versus voting to show support for the president (23 percent). The president’s net approval rating in competitive districts, all but four of which are Republican seats, is -24.

Democratic candidates should be praying he comes to their state.

The pollsters see this midterm cycle as the reverse of 2010, when voters also felt frustrated with the incumbent president (a Democrat, then). In both years, 49 percent of voters said they were “frustrated.” The big difference: Voters are a lot angrier today (39 percent) than they were in 2010 (25 percent).

Democrats also seem to have latched onto the issues voters care most about — the economy (70 percent) and health care (68 percent). Among Democrats, 80 percent say health care is the most important issue. Republicans are obsessing over issues that most voters don’t care all that much about (“recent hot-button issues such as trade, immigration and guns rank relatively low in voters’ minds at 36 percent, 45 percent and 48 percent”). That doesn’t mean there isn’t a rationale behind Trump beating the drum on these issues; he’s counting on intensity (which translates to turnout). Republicans, despite all their problems, narrowly lead on likelihood of voting (79 to 75 percent), although “turnout among Democratic voters often lags behind Republicans in midterm elections. Closing that gap in this election marks a significant change for Democrats.”

It’s polling like and from loads of other surveys that explain why FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver gives Democrats a 5 in 6 chance to win the House. (Remember, though, that events with a 1 in 6 chance happen frequently in our lives.) After 2016, every caveat imaginable should be applied here (e.g., plenty of time left, turnout is critical, margins of error matter).

There is also good news from this poll for Democrats and Republicans who want to get rid of Trump in 2020: “Nationally, 62 percent of Americans say they think President Trump deserves to be voted out of office in 2020, and 35 percent say he deserves to be reelected. These responses closely follow the president’s approval ratings, which stand at 56 percent disapproval and 36 percent approval in this poll.” Even more surprising, “While most Republicans (78 percent) say he deserves to be reelected in 2020, a sizable share of Republicans (41 percent) said they would nevertheless like to see the president face a serious primary challenge.” Governor Kasich, call your office!