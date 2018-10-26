

President Trump in Washington on June 18; Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) in Detroit in October 2017. (Leah Millis/Reuters, Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

Opinion writer

House polls are a source of confidence for Democrats. “Democrats lead in the battleground districts that will decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Among registered voters in the 72 most competitive districts, as rated by the Cook Political Report, Democrats lead Republicans 48-36.” Caution: There are large margins of error.

You can be confident he will never get it. “President Donald Trump believes he is being unfairly linked to the pipe bombs delivered to frequent targets of his acrimonious rhetoric and has watched with disdain as the national conversation has shifted to his role in shaping the divisive political environment. Rather than cooling off his tone, he is digging in, two people who spoke to him on Thursday said. Trump has no plans to claim any personal responsibility that he has contributed to the divisive climate surrounding the attempted attacks, the two people said.”

NBC should be confident that it is doing the right thing. “NBC News is expected to pull the plug on Megyn Kelly’s morning show, and the TV anchor’s future with the network is in doubt, people familiar with the matter said. Ms. Kelly has been under fire for remarks she made on the Tuesday edition of ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ in which she questioned why using ‘blackface’ for a Halloween costume was necessarily racist or insensitive.” A disaster for all concerned.

We are confident he won’t be the nominee. “Michael Avenatti Says 2020 Presidential Nominee ‘Better Be a White Male.'”

I for one have a high level of confidence in the FBI. “Federal authorities investigating a spate of pipe bombs sent this week to several prominent critics of President Trump have turned their attention toward southern Florida, believing that a number of the explosive devices were mailed from the area, two people briefed on the matter said Thursday. . . . Federal, state and local investigators in New York, Washington, Florida and Los Angeles have all joined forces in the rapidly widening case, which has not yet resulted in any injuries but has sent a shock through the nation’s political and news media establishments.”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), one of the mail bomb recipients, confidently declares, “I don’t know whether the bombs are real or not, but we should not crawl under the bed close the doors, not go out, be afraid to go to rallies, whatever, we have to keep doing what we’re doing in order to make this country right. That’s what I intend to do and as the young people said — I ain’t scared.” Good for her.

I am confident it’s not happening. Trump just makes up stuff. “‘Highly Unlikely’ Senate Passes Trump Tax Cut After Election, Hatch Says.” No kidding.