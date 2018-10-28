

The Post reported Friday:

A man in Florida with a lengthy criminal record was arrested and charged Friday with sending 14 packages containing improvised explosive devices to high-profile figures across the country, authorities said. The arrest came on the same day law enforcement found three more devices — in Florida, New York and California — and capped off an increasingly tense five-day stretch in which at least one explosive device was found each day, putting officials and potential targets on high alert. None of the devices detonated. All of them were sent to people who have criticized or clashed with President Trump, and authorities continued to warn Friday that others could still be out there.

At a news conference, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray explained that agents found the suspect’s fingerprints on the envelope sent to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and DNA which they traced to the suspect on two bombs. Wray emphasized, “These are not hoax devices.”

The speed, precision and professionalism of the men and women assigned to this case should inspire both awe and gratitude. And while this is an extraordinarily high-profile case, we should remember that federal authorities unravel terror plots on a regular basis, many of them domestic terror schemes. The notion that they are political operatives, the “deep state,” with a partisan agenda is as far-fetched as it is offensive.

In August, Wray held a news conference explaining steps taken to secure our voting system. He said, “Last fall, shortly after I became Director, we established a new Foreign Influence Task Force to identify and counteract the full range of malign foreign influence operations targeting our democratic institutions and our values. The task force now brings together the FBI’s expertise across the waterfront—counterintelligence, cyber, criminal, and even counterterrorism—to root out and respond to foreign influence operations.” He then explained the three-pronged approach — investigations, information sharing and coordination with the private sector. He concluded, “Russia attempted to interfere with the last election, and it continues to engage in malign influence operations to this day. This is a threat we need to take extremely seriously and respond to with fierce determination and focus. And together, I’m confident we can protect the integrity of our democratic institutions and maintain public confidence in our electoral process.”

The FBI has made mistakes in the past, not the least of which was then-Director James B. Comey’s decision to weigh in 11 days before the 2016 election with what turned out to be non-evidence about Hillary Clinton’s emails. These are human beings who from time to time make errors. But as we were reminded this week, these are also super-competent patriots who do not deserve to have their reputations and motives attacked for specious, partisan purposes.

For all that we can say thank you and well done.