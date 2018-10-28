

Holding candles, a group of girls wait for the start of a memorial vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Who said it?

1. “Soros-occupied is a play on Zionist Occupied Government which is a very familiar anti-Semitic trope. Soros is Jewish, and the right has been obsessed with him for that among other reasons. . . . And you don’t have to go that far, unfortunately, into not just right wing websites but even Fox News.”

2. “We’ll get through this darkest day in Pittsburgh’s history.”

3. “If you’re a conservative who’s at war with the truth, you’re not really being conservative.”

4. “We live now in a very, very toxic environment that includes an incivility in our political discourse.”

5. “Political candidates and people in public life now . . . repeat the rhetoric of white supremacists. They think it’s normal and permissible to talk about Jewish conspiracies, manipulating events or Jewish financiers somehow controlling activities. And that is awful.”

