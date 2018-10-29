- Next week, Nashville voters will decide on whether to create a community oversight board for city police.
- Also on the ballot: Alabama voters will determine whether the state’s sheriffs can continue to pocket any funds they don’t spend on food for inmates.
- Here’s a roundup of this year’s installment of the annual Halloween trick-or-treat/sex offender panic.
- And here is what looks to be the dumbest proposal of the genre.
- The union for Border Patrol agents has endorsed a video featuring white nationalists.
- Local newspapers are making a lot of money off of “mugshot galleries.” This should stop.
- Why are immigrants and asylum seekers coming in caravans? Because it’s a lot safer that way.
- Mississippi continues to under-fund its crime lab, and the dead bodies are starting to pile up. This is how the state got Steven Hayne. And if the legislature doesn’t pony up, the next Steven Hayne will be along shortly.
- Wired takes an in-depth looking at the “SWAT-ting” death of Andrew Finch.
- All about New York’s “mass bailout.”
- North Carolina prosecutors are increasingly charging people with murder when they distribute opioids that lead to an overdose.
