

Members and supporters of the Jewish community hug as they come together for a candlelight vigil, in remembrance of those who died earlier in the day during a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, in front of the White House in Washington on Oct. 27. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump cannot handle the heavy role he was elected to fill. “Is he responsible for fomenting coarseness, tribalism and hatred in our political discourse that seems to have emboldened the most radical of these white supremacists? Absolutely. In disruptive, difficult times people search for their sense of place, meaning, and purpose. And leaders have three key intersection points they can appeal to our better angels, or cause the problem to worsen: hope, fear, hate.”

Social media companies bear a heavy responsibility to clean up their act. “Two acts of hatred in recent days have again exposed the way social-media services can be platforms for dangerous people to disseminate threats and intolerance that publicly foreshadow their violence.”

Right-wing extremism heavily influenced the alleged bomber. “On Twitter and Facebook, he railed against former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey with misspelled racial epithets, threatened former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and praised President Trump and conservative causes. His social-media feeds were an electronic version of the white van carted away by law-enforcement officials on Friday morning, which was covered in stickers praising Mr. Trump, condemning liberals and putting cross hairs over an image of Hillary Clinton.”

The Pittsburgh mayor rejects Trump’s heavy-handed advice. “I don’t think that the answer to this problem is solved by having our synagogues, mosques and churches filled with armed guards.”

People seem to be taking seriously the heavy obligation to vote. “From poll data to actual early ballots, the signs point to 2018 as a blockbuster midterm in terms of turnout. … Looking at early ballots that have already been cast, the number two weeks out was actually ahead of where they were in 2016. More than 8.1 million people have already voted in 2018, according to data from TargetSmart. Two weeks before Election Day in 2016, the figure was 7.9 million.”

The heavy moral obligations of the president are beyond his capabilities. “But, his critics insist, Donald Trump plays a unique role here. And they are right; presidents are supposed to be a unifying symbol in times of stress, but Trump can barely go through the motions. Both as a candidate and as president, he has used his extraordinary megaphone to push the envelope of acceptable discourse and behavior, not merely by the crudity of his attacks on his foes, but by his cultivation of a menacing swagger as a sign that ‘he fights.’ He has openly encouraged violence against protesters at his rallies and celebrated the physical assault on a reporter who was body slammed. Perhaps inevitably, his supporters/followers have often modeled their language and behavior on his, especially as he has stoked anger against his critics and embraced conspiracy theories about their malevolent plans to destroy America.”

Our hearts are heavy. “An elderly married couple, two brothers, and a 97-year-old woman were among the 11 people gunned down while attending services at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday morning in what is being called ‘the deadliest attack’ ever on Jews in the U.S.”