

Pittsburgh Steelers fans bow their head for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

Opinion writer

UP: Pittsburgh

DOWN: Whataboutism

UP: First responders

DOWN: Campaigning hours after the worst anti-Semitic incident in U.S. history

UP: Tom Malinowski (“It is past time to put country over party and oppose leaders who cater to extremism and then absolve themselves of responsibility for what they have done.”)

DOWN: Vice President Pence refusing to admit that President Trump has any responsibility for climate of hate

UP: The Steelers’ moment of silence

DOWN: Blaming victims for not having more security

UP: HIAS

DOWN: White House aide Stephen Miller

UP: Pushing to cut off arms sales to Saudi Arabia after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

DOWN: Sarah Sanders blaming the press a day after the Squirrel Hill massacre

UP: Campbell Soup pushing out an executive hyping the caravan conspiracy

DOWN: House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) blaming the media for covering divisiveness

UP: Early voting turnout

DOWN: Purging voter rolls

UP: Number of tight Senate races

DOWN: Election prognosticators

UP: George Washington (“May the Children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other Inhabitants; while every one shall sit in safety under his own vine and figtree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.”)

DOWN: Blood-and-soil nationalism