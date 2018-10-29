UP: Pittsburgh
DOWN: Whataboutism
UP: First responders
DOWN: Campaigning hours after the worst anti-Semitic incident in U.S. history
UP: Tom Malinowski (“It is past time to put country over party and oppose leaders who cater to extremism and then absolve themselves of responsibility for what they have done.”)
DOWN: Vice President Pence refusing to admit that President Trump has any responsibility for climate of hate
UP: The Steelers’ moment of silence
DOWN: Blaming victims for not having more security
UP: HIAS
DOWN: White House aide Stephen Miller
UP: Pushing to cut off arms sales to Saudi Arabia after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi
DOWN: Sarah Sanders blaming the press a day after the Squirrel Hill massacre
UP: Campbell Soup pushing out an executive hyping the caravan conspiracy
DOWN: House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) blaming the media for covering divisiveness
UP: Early voting turnout
DOWN: Purging voter rolls
UP: Number of tight Senate races
DOWN: Election prognosticators
UP: George Washington (“May the Children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other Inhabitants; while every one shall sit in safety under his own vine and figtree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.”)
DOWN: Blood-and-soil nationalism