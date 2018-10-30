

A memorial near of the Tree of Life synagogue on Monday in Pittsburgh. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

If you have not noticed, we Jews rarely speak with one voice. Denominational Jewish leaders hold no real power; no one in America speaks for all Jews. (The idea is laughable.) The joke that when you have three Jews you get four opinions isn’t humor; it’s a truism. So seeing the Jewish community of Pittsburgh split on whether the president of the United States should visit in the wake of the slaughter at Tree of Life synagogue and, if so, when, is entirely predictable.

The Post reports:

More than 35,000 people have signed an open letter to President Trump from the leaders of a Pittsburgh-based Jewish group who say the president will not be welcome in the city unless he denounces white nationalism and stops “targeting” minorities after a mass shooting Saturday at a local synagogue left 11 dead.

The signatories apparently would welcome Trump IF he would “fully denounce white nationalism,” “stop targeting and endangering all minorities,” “cease [his] assault on immigrants and refugees” and “commit yourself to compassionate, democratic policies that recognize the dignity of all of us.” It’s not clear what the last item would entail, but no one seriously thinks Trump would do any of those things. Given that Trump has continued to demagogue the caravan issue (sending troops to the border, which the caravan will not reach for weeks, if ever) and describe the press as the “enemy of the people,” one can understand their attitude. They do not want to appear as if they are condoning Trump’s behavior as he is doubling down on topics that apparently inspired the mass murderer as well as the mail bomber. (One survivor of the massacre asked Trump not to come, citing his rhetoric. “It’s part of his program to instigate his base, and this base in many cases have the basest feelings in the world,” he said. “He’s calling himself a nationalist. The last political group that I heard had called themselves nationalists were the Nazis.”)

Meanwhile, the mayor asked the president not to come while the funerals are ongoing. Given that Pittsburgh, according to its mayor, “does not have enough public safety officials to provide protection at the funerals while focusing on a presidential visit,” Trump’s insistence on coming today appears to be another exercise in self-absorption.

However, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of Tree of Life said that Trump is the president and is welcome anytime. To put this in context, the vast majority of synagogues display the American flag, say a prayer for the country during Shabbat services and participate in good works projects in their community. Accusations that Jews operate with “dual loyalty” to the United States and Israel and/or represent a fifth column have spurred congregations and Jewish communities to emphasize their patriotism and loyalty to the United States. As leader of a major synagogue, Myers understandably would not want to chase away the president.

Whatever one’s personal view, Tree of Life and the larger Jewish community have a remarkable opportunity to speak clearly to Trump. What should they say? I’d suggest two main topics.

First, it is important for Trump and for Americans to see the support — monetarily and otherwise — from other faith communities, including Muslims (who raised $130,000 for the victims in Pittsburgh). While Trump seeks to demonize certain groups and paint Muslims with an ugly, broad brush, we should not ignore or underplay the degree to which other religious groups embrace the Jewish community. (At my own synagogue, a vigil of about 250 people on Sunday drew representatives from the Muslim community, one of whom was invited to read a prayer from the bimah.) Trump should learn something from his fellow Americans rather than appealing to the darkest impulses.

Second and most important, Trump needs some tutoring on the meaning and implications of his own rhetoric, if we are to extend to him the benefit of the doubt that he doesn’t understand what he’s saying. He needs to hear that appeals to nationalism give comfort to “nationalists,” who, with or without the “white” modifier, have traditionally been among the worst anti-Semites. The Jews and non-Jews of Pittsburgh should explain that vilification of immigrants, moral equivalence between neo-Nazis and anti-Nazi protesters, cheering neo-fascist leaders around the world, deploying the word “globalist,” and refusal to condemn unequivocally the alt-right all give comfort to anti-Semites and wound American Jews. Anti-Semitic acts are skyrocketing, Trump should understand, and the worst possible thing leaders can do is to mainstream the language of anti-Semites.

Rabbi David Wolpe of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles, a prominent Jewish intellectual, told me, “If I had the president’s ear and I thought he would listen, I would explain that every failure to condemn racial and national hatreds and every encouragement to divide makes the country a less safe and less great place. And overall, less American.” (Kudos go to Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), by the way, who among Republicans was the loudest voice calling on Americans to repudiate Trump’s rhetoric. “I don’t think the president is going to change. I think if we’re waiting for him to pivot, that time has come and gone,” he said. “But as elected officials, we can stand up and say, ‘Hey, this is out of bounds. This should not happen.’ “)

Jews are not the only ones who think Trump is encouraging white nationalists. A PRRI poll, about which I wrote about on Monday, found:

A majority (54%) of Americans say that President Trump’s decisions and behavior as president have encouraged white supremacist groups, compared to just five percent who believe the president has discouraged white supremacist groups. Nearly four in ten (39%) say Trump’s behavior has had no effect on white supremacist groups. There are large differences between racial and ethnic groups on this issue. About seven in ten black (72%) and Hispanic (68%) Americans, compared to less than half (45%) of white Americans, believe that the president’s conduct has encouraged white supremacist groups. Among white Americans, those with a four-year college degree are more likely than those without a degree to say that Trump’s decisions and behavior as president have encouraged white supremacist groups (58% vs. 38%).

Trump may be channeling his base in this regard. “White Christians stand out compared to other religious groups on this issue. Majorities of black Protestants (75%), religiously unaffiliated Americans (69%), Hispanic Catholics (68%), non-Christians (64%), and Hispanic Protestants (63%) say that Trump’s decisions and behavior have encouraged white supremacists. By contrast, less than half of white mainline Protestants (43%) and white Catholics (43%) and only 26% of white evangelical Protestants share this view.”

In sum, if Trump won’t use his bully pulpit for good, the people and spiritual leaders of Pittsburgh should borrow it for a while, use the moment to talk to the American people and, I’d hope, teach Trump something.

