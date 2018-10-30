Editorial cartoonist

Humans have an innate suspicion of people not exactly like us. Seems wired in. Under normal circumstances, we work with that. Familiarity actually breeds affection, when given a chance.

And with regard to incitement, there are always people with big, flapping yappers saying stupid, hateful things. These people are usually simply ignored, or shunned. Their incitement falls on stony ground.

But when fear and incitement are combined, you get trouble. (Insert your own combination of ingredients that make explosives here. I didn’t want to google that because I don’t need ads for those things, nor law enforcement note-takers). In any case, it’s a dangerous combination if history teaches us anything. Which apparently it doesn’t.

But somehow, fear is now being routinely combined with strident and apocalyptic invective, and has been mainlined into the American political bloodstream. Danger! Hispanics! On their way here in an invasion. With diseases. And children who will need to be separated from their parents. And if that’s not enough, Middle Easterners! Mixed in with the Hispanics! Who would be able to even tell the difference?? Also on their way to attack us! So devious that they decided to go to Honduras first, and walk more than a thousand miles with desperate refugees on bloody feet to a closed border to try to get into the United States and attack us. Maybe funded by a shadowy “globalist”! Danger, Will Robinson! Fear, Will Robinson! We must be ruthless, Will Robinson! And so somebody is.

Then we gather for the ritual intonations that there is no place for violence here, no reason to actually detonate the explosive ingredients that have been so carefully combined and distributed through the vast web of Net nuts. But intonations aside and disregarded, as you sow, so shall you reap. I think the religiously inclined might recognize that admonition. We have sown and fertilized our fields with hate. The same fertilizer that has yielded so abundantly for some politicians. But what is a cynical politician gonna do? A cynic’s gotta sin!

I think fertilizer happens to be one of the ingredients in explosives.