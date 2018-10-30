

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life synagogue speaks on Oct. 28, 2018, in Pittsburgh during a vigil to remember victims of the shooting at his synagogue that left 11 people dead. (Brendan Smialowski/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

Maybe voters see a void where a presidential leader should be. “President Donald Trump’s job approval rating plunged 4 percentage points last week amid a wave of violence, the latest troubling signal for Republican chances in upcoming midterm elections. Forty percent of Americans approved of Trump’s performance as commander in chief, according to Gallup polling during the week ending Oct. 28.”

Unfortunately current Republican leaders avoid the topic. “Conservative radio host and former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh (Ill.) said Monday President Trump ‘endangers the lives’ of every member of the media when he calls them the ‘enemy of the people.'”

Get ready for a void of leadership in the European Union. “Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany on Monday took her first concrete steps to move away from political life, saying she would give up leadership of her conservative party while vowing to finish out her term as chancellor until 2021.”

This White House is devoid of decency and honesty. CNN’s Jim Acosta asks, “If the president is going to say the ‘fake news media’ are the ‘enemy of the people,’ and if you’re going to stand there and continue to say there’s some journalists, some news outlets in this country that meet that characterization, shouldn’t you have the guts, Sarah, to state which outlets, which journalists are the enemy of the people.” Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn’t, of course.

Excellent. We can no longer avoid naming names. “Here Are the Conservatives Who Pushed Soros-Caravan Conspiracy That Apparently Inspired Synagogue Shooter.” Next we should talk about those who hyped the caravan — but that would be a much larger segment of the right.

Maybe Americans are avoiding them because they see them as bigots, frauds or both? “Halfway into Trump’s term, the president has settled into power, remaking the office in his own attention-sucking style and pushing the national conversation in directions it hasn’t taken in generations. But his most flamboyant supporters, who once planned to overrun Washington, find themselves in retreat.” There’s hope for America yet.

Well, we know he’s devoid of empathy and incapable of focusing on anyone but himself. “More than 35,000 people have signed an open letter to President Trump from the leaders of a Pittsburgh-based Jewish group who say the president will not be welcome in the city unless he denounces white nationalism and stops ‘targeting’ minorities after a mass shooting Saturday at a local synagogue left 11 dead. Nevertheless, the White House announced Trump would travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, ignoring the letter as well as a plea from Pittsburgh’s mayor that the president at least refrain from visiting ‘while we are burying the dead.'”