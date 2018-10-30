

Mourners gathered on Monday at the Adas Israel synagogue in Washington on Monday to remember the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Patti Davis, the daughter of former president Ronald Reagan, wrote on Monday for The Post: “[President Trump] will never offer comfort, compassion or empathy to a grieving nation. It’s not in him. When questioned after a tragedy, he will always be glib and inappropriate.” She continued: “So I have a wild suggestion: Let’s stop asking him. His words are only salt in our wounds.” I could not agree more, but I think it is noteworthy how many state and local political leaders who are speaking from Squirrel Hill — as well as those outside Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania — have risen to the occasion.

The Post reports:

The elected leaders of the District, Maryland and Virginia addressed an overflowing crowd of thousands of mourning Washingtonians on Monday night, as they decried the anti-Semitism that led to the killing of 11 Jews in Pittsburgh on Saturday. At Adas Israel synagogue, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) joined Jewish congregants and clergy of many faiths in singing Jewish words of sorrow and resolve: “Help us find the courage to make our lives a blessing.”

Those words come from the “Mi Shebeirach,” the prayer for both physical and spiritual healing. It is a prayer not said in private, but in a public setting — a way to inform others who is ailing (so that they might offer help), as well as a way of reassuring those who are suffering from illness or injury that they are not forgotten or alone. Bowser, Hogan and Northam delivered meaningful, thoughtful and heartfelt words of comfort and solidarity.

The three leaders and their staffs went to the trouble of getting the tone right and honoring Jewish traditions. They didn’t throw in a few lines at a political rally, nor chide the Pittsburgh synagogue’s congregation for insufficient security. They brought condolences, love and solidarity from their respective jurisdictions — which may seem like a small thing, until you see the president fail. You see, they are leaders of their fellow citizens, representing them, not famous people simply saying something for the camera. (The entire service can be viewed here.)

“No amount of evil can divide us,” Hogan said. “No amount of evil can destroy the Jewish people or our nation.” Hogan quoted, his voice cracking, from the Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for mourning, correctly noting that it does not mention death. “Instead, it celebrates life and the resiliency of the Jewish people. It serves as a reminder of the goodness within all of us, that brings us together and makes us stronger.” Hogan spoke of the transcendent power of love. Yes, he spoke about offering state support and security for Maryland’s houses of worship, but he understood this was not a policy address, and certainly not a time for wisecracks. (Who will ever forget Trump yukking it up on Saturday about his bad hair day delaying his campaign appearance?)

Bowser said, “To our Jewish friends, I say on behalf of all of us and all of Washington, D.C.: We love you, we mourn with you, and we are sorry that our society let you down on Saturday morning.” Citing scripture, she assured the thousands gathered that “in Washington, D.C. we denounce any form of anti-Semitism, ignorance, and hate. We stand together to protect our neighbors. And in the face of hate, we stand united in love.” She spoke movingly of the victims and their families, acknowledging the pain and suffering of others: “We have the families who have been left devastated in our prayers. We focus, too, on the survivors and wounded who will now carry this trauma with them throughout their lives. And our hearts remain with all of you.”

She also said something critical: The issue of anti-Semitism isn’t the Jews’ problem; it is the entire country’s problem. She declared that “the responsibility for ending the scourge of anti-Semitism lies with the allies in this room tonight and across our nation.” That might seem self-evident, but it showed a deep understanding of the long, dark history of blaming Jews for anti-Semitism — as though anything they do provokes attacks against them; it is their identity as Jews that makes them targets. Thoughtful. Meaningful.

Northam pointed out that this was not an isolated event. We’ve seen a rise in violence, he pointed out, specifically mentioning the two incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti painted on the Jewish Community Center in Northern Virginia. He said what the president refuses to: “We need leaders who understand that our words have tremendous power.” He continued, “We must hold ourselves accountable to a higher standard and set an example.” In contrast to the white nationalists (and the Tucker Carlsons of the right-wing media universe), Northam stated simply, “diversity is our strength.” As for the victims, he closed with the traditional Jewish words of condolence: “May their memories be a blessing.”

You see, we have decent people in positions of power who understand their moral — as well as political — obligations. If we want to look outside our circle of family, friends and clergy for comfort and support, we can look to them, not to the president. (Wouldn’t you take any one of the three in a heartbeat over the current White House occupant?) We are reminded that Americans have the opportunity to choose more wisely in 2018 and 2020, to cast votes for those who are decent, respectful, empathetic and informed. That’s the only way to begin repairing our broken politics.