

People wait in line outside Pittsburgh’s Rodef Shalom Synagogue on Tuesday for the funeral of brothers David Rosenthal and Cecil Rosenthal, who were killed at the mass shooting at Tree of Life synagogue. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Let the attention be on the mourners. “The top congressional leaders from both parties declined an invitation from the White House to join President Trump on Tuesday in Pittsburgh in the wake of the shooting at Tree of Life synagogue, according to sources familiar with the matter.”

As people mourn dead journalists and try to free captive ones, Trump cannot help himself. “Fox & Friends Chides Trump for ‘Enemy of the People’ Media Attacks: It ‘Does a Lot of Damage.'” When you lose Fox News . . .

An entire city seems to be in mourning. “Residents of this shocked city gathered Tuesday for the first funerals of the 11 Jewish worshipers gunned down in their synagogue Saturday. Mourners overwhelmed the capacity of a temple and a theater to bid goodbye to victims who were fixtures of a tightknit Jewish community.” The outpouring of love and support is truly impressive.

While Pittsburgh mourns its dead, Trump doubles down on his caravan hysteria. “For the last two weeks, Mr. Trump and his conservative allies have operated largely in tandem on social media and elsewhere to push alarmist, conspiratorial warnings about the migrant caravan more than 2,000 miles from the border. They have largely succeeded in animating Republican voters like Ms. Hooten around the idea of these foreign nationals posing a dire threat to the country’s security, stability and identity.” It’s a made-up crisis, of course.

Pittsburgh mourns. Trump plays the xenophobia card. “President Trump is planning an executive order to terminate the automatic right to citizenship for children born in the U.S. to noncitizens, a move that legal experts said would be unconstitutional . . . Constitutional scholars immediately dismissed the idea, saying a president has no legal standing to unilaterally end birthright citizenship, while critics called it an opportunistic election-season stunt.”

Maybe the solemnity of the mourning period prompted rare maturity from GOP leaders. “Leading Democrats and immigrants-rights activists blasted Trump’s promise Tuesday. And House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) also dismissed the idea during a radio interview, saying it is not consistent with the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.”

Heartbreaking for mourning Jewish teachers to explain mass murder to children. “Jewish schools around the country have been considering how best to help their students make sense of the actions of a gunman who reportedly yelled ‘All Jews must die’ upon entering the synagogue. In speeches, smaller group discussions, and all-school gatherings, they attempted to explain the Pittsburgh shooting, even as they sought answers themselves . . . We want to say ‘There’s an answer to this,’ and it really hurts because we can’t say ‘It’s going to be okay,’ because many of us don’t believe that.’ ”