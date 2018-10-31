Editorial cartoonist

Where are we, anyway? This is not the America that ANYBODY recognizes. And how did we get here? We look back and the trail of breadcrumbs leads in many directions, except where eaten or deliberately rearranged. Twilight arrives, and this year the scary figures glimpsed in the gathering darkness and threatening violence are not just a spooky lawn display.

Go ahead — scream.

Now, where do we go from here? It has never in my life felt so much like the cliche of uncharted waters. History, since World War II, has been of a piece. The history books tell of ruptures, like the one just about exactly a hundred years ago, when the old order of Europe collapsed. But that was there, and we were here. But it’s not so clear where here is anymore.

The first order of business, of course, is to go to the polls, through tornado or hurricane if necessary, to put as large a check on the maniac in the White House as possible. That man is an aberration in any era, and no matter what kind of a tonic you think he represents against elites or foreigners or globalists or minorities, he is an erratic, dangerous fool, and the potential damage he can do is unlimited. The actual damage he has already done is sufficient.

But wresting control of the House from the hands of his shameful enablers will hardly be sufficient to regain our national footing. The political fissure running through the United States is wide and still deepening. You can describe it any way you choose, but the way it looks to me is that the hard-right conservatives have gotten it into their heads that any form of progressive government or initiative is simply illegitimate. This I think is what, subconsciously at least, allowed the Supreme Court to short-circuit vote-counting and declare George W. Bush president. This is what allowed the Barack Obama presidency, as exemplary in terms of responsible governing and scandal-free operations as you will find in American history, to be portrayed and accepted by the other side as some bizarrely malevolent and illegitimate force of overt divisiveness. I’m sorry, but that is just an insane and irresponsible assessment of who Obama is and how he governed. And his signature accomplishment of extending health-care coverage, embraced by actual Americans, was attacked and torn at to this day with a wantonness and dishonesty that is just breathtaking.

And under President Trump, the Republican Party is falling in lockstep behind him to govern as though the actual majority of voters had no claim whatsoever to policy, personnel or procedure. The Supreme Court was simply taken and handed to the far right, the Environmental Protection Agency has gone into the business of facilitating environmental catastrophe, the Justice Department’s commitment to fair law enforcement hangs by a thread, and so on down the list.

And if the Democrats regain part of government, will any of this change? The vehemence of the right no longer seems to allow for it. Members of the right do not see government as a balance between right and left. They see anything to their left as out of bounds, as communism, as mobs, as needing to be destroyed. And the right’s propaganda wing will continue the all-out war on anything progressive or Democratic with the same ruthlessness and lies as ever. And maybe more so.

And we have only had glimpses of what Trump will do if he feels cornered. We only have the hints he dropped about what he might do if the 2016 election didn’t go the way he approved. The 2018 Trump, as wild-eyed and irresponsible as he has been on the campaign trail, is the GOOD Trump. He hasn’t even taken the mask off yet.

So yes, it is genuinely terrifying right now. So go ahead and scream. But then pull on your boots and gloves. There is likely to be a long, hard fight ahead.