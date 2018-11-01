Editorial cartoonist

I write this blog five times a week, which, according to my powerful computer math brain, means I have written about 500 of them since darkness fell upon the land in 2016. And regular readers may have noticed that about 98 of them have ended with an exhortation to vote in 2018. Soon I will need a different ending. But … not yet.

The day after that horrible day when the electoral college became Trump University and awarded the nation the advanced degree of Booby Prize, I said to a colleague, “We may have missed our one chance to stop him.” Now, I can’t see the future (I predicted Hillary Clinton would get the most votes, which she did, but this is somehow considered a mere technicality), but here’s what I saw coming afterward. I saw a guy with no respect for democracy moving into the Oval Office, and running the time-tested authoritarian game plan of demanding loyalty, undermining resistance to his prerogatives, punishing enemies and threatening to punish enemies everywhere — enemies being defined as anyone not loyal and subservient — and nonstop division of the country into us (pro-Trump) and them (everybody else). I hoped congressional Republicans might step up and stop this authoritarian creep (pun intended), but I wasn’t counting on it. Their complete capitulation was more abject and terrifying than even my own worst-case scenario.

I assumed Trump would diligently build a cult of personality and that if the authoritarian playbook worked for him (it has worked elsewhere!), the downward spiral would feed on itself to the point where even changing the Constitution would be declared up to him (and what do you know?!?). In short, Trump forever. And hey, why not a hereditary dynasty while we’re at it?

What to do, what to do? There was only one lever left to us: the ballot box in 2018. In 2016, this box looked very far away indeed. But that was then. Now it is only days away. There is evidence that American voters will be up to the challenge of taking back at least some of their democracy and establishing a beachhead for eventually regaining the rest. It’s the only path that our system provides us, and we had better take it, and persuasively. Mostly it is about reclaiming some actual power that is independent of Trump and his enablers. But even where wins are easy or losses inevitable, this year every vote counts, as a grain of gold on the anti-authoritarian side of the scales.

Now, here we are. This in fact may be our last chance. Do. Not. Miss. It. Go out and vote.

