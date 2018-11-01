

President Trump speaks an event at the White House on Wednesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Opinion writer

With each new figure, he sounds that much more ridiculous. “President Trump said Wednesday that he would deploy as many as 15,000 military personnel to the border with Mexico in response to a caravan of Central American migrants making its way northward, doubling the figure that Pentagon officials said would be operating there. . . . If the deployment reaches 15,000 troops, it would be roughly equivalent to the size of the U.S. military’s presence in Afghanistan and three times the size of the presence in Iraq.” Do I hear 100,000?!

He makes those who saw a new, more dignified Trump look silly. He had to tweet: “Melania and I were treated very nicely yesterday in Pittsburgh. The Office of the President was shown great respect on a very sad & solemn day. We were treated so warmly. Small protest was not seen by us, staged far away. The Fake News stories were just the opposite-Disgraceful!”

A new round of recriminations followed. “President Donald Trump was condemned on Wednesday after he used his visit to the Pittsburgh synagogue that was the site of a mass shooting to attack the media, tweeting a somber video of his visit along with a caption praising the ‘great respect’ he received and lashing out at the ‘fake news.'” The man gives narcissism a bad name.

There’s nothing new about this guy’s behavior; people are just paying more attention. “Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and other GOP leaders are facing mounting pressure to speak out and take action against Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) for his public support of white nationalist candidates and racially offensive comments. The pressure comes just days after a deadly shooting in a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh and as King, a staunch conservative and immigration hard-liner, suddenly finds himself in his first competitive race in years.”

Here’s something new. “Diplomatic pressure from the United States and Britain, Saudi Arabia’s biggest arms suppliers, abruptly intensified on Wednesday for a cease-fire in the Yemen war, the world’s worst man-made humanitarian disaster.” If we stopped selling the Saudis arms, that might help, too.

He’s not new to the political scene but Vice President Joe Biden is effective. “Former Vice President Joe Biden pushed back Wednesday on claims by President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans that the GOP can protect patients with pre-existing conditions better than Democrats, saying Republicans are either lying or ‘really stupid.'” Or both.

The new fear is inflation. “It is a tricky moment for the U.S. economy. Unemployment is at the lowest point in decades, and economic growth is strong. Now inflation is near the Fed’s 2% target, but price rises could pick up if pressure from labor shortages and tariffs intensify in a still-robust economy. Alternatively, other factors could offset these pressures, including the stronger U.S. dollar, which makes imports cheaper.” It is almost as if that huge tax cut was unnecessary.