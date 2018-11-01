

Between now and Tuesday, it is always possible that a specific event — a gaffe, a bombshell story, etc. — could shift the political terrain. (You might recall that President George W. Bush’s drunken-driving incident was revealed the week before the 2000 election and might have depressed his vote, setting the stage for the Florida hanging-chad fight.) However, for all intents and purposes, few people will change their minds between now and Tuesday. Only the turnout matters.

“Only” in this case means an awful lot. An array of polls shows a batch of Senate races that are tied or within the margin of error (i.e. statistically tied). They could all fall one way or the other, or neatly split. For that reason, I find confidence that Republicans will expand their caucus misplaced. If Democratic voters are as enthusiastic as the party says they are, Democrats could stay even (at 51-49) or even gain a seat or two.

If you squint, you might see a slight swing toward Democrats in these close races down the stretch. NBC News reports: “Fueled by advantages among Latinos, independents and women, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema holds a 6-point lead over Republican Martha McSally in Arizona’s key Senate contest, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll of the state. … In September’s NBC/Marist poll, Sinema’s lead over McSally was 3 points in this head-to-head contest, 48 percent to 45 percent.” Likewise, the two most recent polls in the Senate race in Indiana show Joe Donnelly up by 7 points (Fox) and 3 points (NBC News-Marist). Democrats are also hoping that Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), leading narrowly in recent polls, gets a lift from Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor.

That said, neither side should be confident about the Senate. Republicans touted a bump from the Brett Kavanaugh hearings so often and so loudly that the media simply repeated it. However, across the board, polls show that Kavanaugh is widely unpopular and majorities believed Christine Blasey Ford. Neera Tanden of the Center for American Progress writes:

While some in the GOP base may indeed “come home” and turn out as a result of the Kavanaugh fight, a recent USA Today poll indicates anti-Kavanaugh voters are the larger energized group. And I firmly believe that an overwhelming number of Americans galvanized by his confirmation will be people like me: People who will become deeply involved in politics for the first time — just like I did back in the fall of 1991. These new activists won’t stop at simply casting a ballot. They will do whatever else it takes, from volunteering for phone banks to knocking on doors and donating to candidates all across the country. And they will stay engaged well after these midterms.

We will see on Tuesday if Kavanaugh hurt or helped Republicans — or if it was a wash. A large turnout by college-educated and/or suburban women that lifts Democrats to victory in close races might suggest a Kavanaugh backlash.

Finally, the conventional wisdom that the House and Senate races were moving in opposite directions (i.e. House going Republican and Senate going Democratic) really isn’t born out by polls. The Democrats started with a huge disadvantage defending 26 seats, many in red states. Right now, the only Democrat clearly in trouble is Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota. Democrats seem poised to reestablish dominance in the Midwest and Rust Belt by retaining Senate seats in Minnesota, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. So has the Senate moved in their direction or the Republicans’ direction? With so many Senate seats within the margin of error, we can no longer say with absolute certainty that the House and Senate results will greatly diverge.