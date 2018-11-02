

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.). (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

On Thursday, we argued that Republicans had to do more than simply denounce President Trump’s racist ad: “They need to demand that the ad come down and implore their colleagues on the ballot to denounce it. If the colleagues refuse, [Sens. Jeff] Flake and [Bob] Corker should pull endorsements from them.” Well to his credit, Corker did almost that.

The Week reports:

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn) spoke before a crowd of friends and acquaintances at the Chattanooga Rotary Club on Thursday, and he defended President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran deal, said he thinks Saudi Arabia should be punished for murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and declined to endorse the Republican running to replace him, Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R), saying he was friends with both her and Democrat Phil Bredesen and thought either would make a good senator for Tennessee.

Corker also injected some reality — and humanity — into the discussion about immigrants.

“I look around the room, and I know most of you pretty well,” he added. “I have a feeling that if you were living in one of these Central American countries and you had little girls and little boys you were raising, you might be trying to figure out a way to come to the great United States of America.”

Bravo, Senator!

Now, Corker didn’t say he was refusing to endorse Blackburn because the latter has no problem with the Trump campaign’s racist ad or the president’s blatant misuse of the military. And Corker has previously suggested that he would not campaign against former governor Phil Bredesen, a moderate Democrat and Corker’s friend. Still, this is the type of independence that we wish Corker had show earlier and more regularly, and that we wish his colleagues, even once, would display.

Corker’s not running for reelection, but neither are Flake (R-Ariz.), a number of GOP House members nor many term-limited governors including Brian Sandoval of Nevada (who has endorsed, in the Senate race, Sen. Dean Heller, who has crawled his way back into Trump’s good graces). So what’s the excuse for these other retiring Republicans, many of whom have favored comprehensive immigration reform and criticized Trump’s racist language in the past, not to step forward and demand fellow Republicans reject Trump’s campaign of fear and caravan hysteria? Why don’t they refuse to endorse Republican successors if they refuse to speak up?

For one thing, there’s not more than a handful of retiring politicians under the age of 80 who don’t think that sometime in the future they might come back. It might be ridiculous from the outside to think that some of these people could stage comebacks, but they don’t think so. Then there’s the hope for many that they’ll snag jobs with conservative-minded groups, think tanks or lobbying shops. They don’t want to be marked as someone the president will send nasty tweets about! And then there are personal friendships and favors to be repaid that keep retiring politicians from stepping out of their partisan lanes.

The Trump era has revealed and hardened the exceptionally strong shackles of party and tribe that have turned seemingly rational, principled and decent people into slavish apologists for Trump and his noxious brand of racism, nastiness, dishonesty and authoritarianism. Even in retirement, most of them cannot bring themselves to do the honorable thing. Corker showed it is possible; maybe others could at least try?

