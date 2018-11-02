Opinion writer

For as long as I can remember, Republicans have branded themselves as the strong-on-defense party. They have supported increasing the military budget, reforms for the Department of Veterans Affairs and all manner of public tributes for the military. It’s odd then that they should be so quiet as a president uses the military for purely political purposes just days from the critical midterm elections.

I didn’t hear the GOP leadership condemn the unnecessary deployment of 5,000 troops (make that as many as 15,000!) to the border. I didn’t hear Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) denounce the notion that our troops should commit a war crime by firing on civilians if they threw rocks, as their commander in chief suggested.

Even worse, self-professed lovers of the military such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), the Democratic contender to fill Sen. Bob Corker’s seat, are delighted about the move:

“I believe they will be a tremendous help in securing that border,” she said. Blackburn was accompanied by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, on the trip. Sen. Cotton is no stranger to the 101st Airborne Division, after having served as a platoon leader with 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry in Iraq in 2006. He echoed Blackburn’s assertion, saying, “A nation has to defend its borders. That’s a core element of sovereignty. We typically have Customs and Border Patrol on our borders to defend them, but when you face the kind of threat we do now with a unlawful caravan of thousands of people who’ve already violated the borders of one country, Mexico, who claim that they’re going to continue march on our border … then I support what the president is doing.”

We should not be surprised; they’re among the most ardent of President Trump’s Republican apologists. (To his credit, Democratic Senate nominee and former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen sounded a note of sanity. “We’re the most powerful nation in the world. A few thousand poor, unarmed people seeking asylum hardly presents a threat. It’s full of women and children,” he said. “We should process their requests in accordance with our laws.”)

It was left to the House Judiciary Committee’s ranking Democrat, Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.); the House Armed Services Committee’s ranking Democrat, Adam Smith (Wash.); the House Homeland Security Committee’s ranking Democrat, Bennie G. Thompson (Miss.); the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee’s ranking Democrat, Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.); and 104 other House Democrats to write to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis objecting to the use of troops to further Trump’s immigration plots “without a long-term plan or an analysis of the effectiveness of previous deployments from this year.” They demanded answers to basic questions, including “What rules of engagement will troops be under with regard to individuals in the caravan or any other individuals approaching or coming across the southern border?” and “How much will this deployment cost the American taxpayer?”

Aside from Democrats, it was generally left to retired Republicans and ex-military members to condemn this outrageous politicization of the military. Former defense secretary and former Republican senator Chuck Hagel condemned the move: “It’s clear to me that he’s using our military and our troops in a very political way. It really casts a lot of questions about the competency of his leadership.” Meanwhile, retired Gen. Martin Dempsey tweeted:

Our men and women in uniform are better trained, better equipped, and better led so they meet any threat with confidence. A wasteful deployment of over-stretched Soldiers and Marines would be made much worse if they use force disproportional to the threat they face. They won’t. — GEN(R) Marty Dempsey (@Martin_Dempsey) November 1, 2018

And former National Security Agency chief and CIA director Michael Hayden (a retired general) agreed with the sentiments of retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling:

and that’s right. And now lieutenants are forced to tell their troops, pay no attention to the commander in chief https://t.co/1ksOGt8abf — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) November 1, 2018

The outrage from former national security officials and military men and women has for the first time ensnared Mattis, who had generally been credited with insulating the troops from the White House’s harebrained schemes. CNN reports:

Anger about the deployment and the perception that Mattis is allowing the military to be used for political purposes led one former Pentagon official to call for him to step down. “This is a craven political stunt by President Trump ahead of the US midterms, and a cynical capitulation by a secretary of defense who has prided himself on improving the readiness, focus and lethality of the US armed forces,” Kelly Magsamen, a National Security Council official under both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama, wrote in Defense One. “If Mattis does not believe the migrants are a threat that warrants tasking 5,000 active troops to the border, he should say so and resign,” Magsamen wrote.

Mattis insists that “we don’t do stunts.”

What is missing from the conversation is the chorus of Republican voices who regularly attacked prior presidents for perceived lack of support or respect for our military. Now, when the military’s image as a nonpolitical, professional and law-abiding institution is gravely threatened, elected Republicans and candidates are mum at best or, at worst, supportive of Trump’s stunt. Likewise, some self-described conservative think tankers are giving Trump cover. (“‘The President and the administration wants to look like they are acting decisively … they want to appear strong. … The military is a quick way to respond to things in many cases,’ Tom Spoehr, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense and a US Army veteran said.”)

Trump’s ability to turn his party against practically every principle and issue it once championed — fiscal discipline, free trade, robust legal immigration, human rights, respect for the military, belief in the rule of law, civility, objective reality — has, as many of us in the #NeverTrump contingent warned, thoroughly corrupted the right. Sincere conservatives who still cherish fiscal discipline, free trade, robust legal immigration, human rights, respect for the military, belief in the rule of law, civility and objective reality have no place in Trump’s GOP, which is now the province of his cultists or worse, those who fake allegiance to advance their careers and maintain access to power. The reputation of the U.S. military is just one more casualty in that intellectual sellout.

